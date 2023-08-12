Heartstopper’s Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown on their emotional S2 finale scene

Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown, two of the stars of Heartstopper, have shared what their favorite scenes to film were.

The two actors return in season two as Darcy Olsson and Tara Jones respectively, the show’s resident lesbians.

However, season two sees the characters placed in more emotional and mature settings, which goes double for Darcy and Tara.

One episode sees Darcy effectively leave home after an argument with her mum. The season finale sees Tara and Darcy open up intimately to one another and eventually declare they love each other in triumph.

This, it turned out, was Kizzy’s favourite scene to film.

“Everyone was there that day, but they just had to sit in the green room while we did our scene, and then we got to all come out and play after that. We played beer pong but, like, not real beer pong. It’s not real beer.”

Corinna then jokes: “Or is it?” before the pair confirms it was indeed not real.

Kizzy continued: “It was very improvisational but it was all of us just being our friends, but as our characters. It was fun.”

Corinna’s favorite scenes were the group scenes. She nearly chose her character’s birthday but as it turns out, “that was about four days. So, by the third day I was like, ‘I’m over it.'” she told Attitude.

“One time Yaz accidentally kneed me in the…”

The pair also divulged some details about on-set mishaps, including one quite serious founding one…

“I fell over a lot,” Kizzy admitted first. “A lot. Falling and bashed my head. One time Yaz accidentally kneed me in the-“

She was cut off by Corinna’s exclamation: “Oh! That was, that was like a ‘Oh, it sounded bad that one.'”

Kizzy then continued: “I don’t think it’ll make bloopers because it’s actually quite bad.”

Fortunately Kizzy seems ok and we’re very glad to see it!

To celebrate the launch of the new season Attitude has launched five collectible covers featuring the extended Heartstopper family.

The first featured Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade, the second Bel Priestley and Ash Self, the third Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown, and the fourth, Tobie Donovan and Bradley Riches. The final cover featured a cute group shot of everyone.

Heartstopper season two is streaming now.

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available now. All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.