RHOLDN star Panthea Parker defends taking daughter, 10, to Brighton Pride: ‘It’s for everyone who believes in kindness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Real Housewives of London star Panthea Parker has defended her decision to take her 10-year-old daughter to Brighton Pride, despite friends warning the event might not be suitable for a child.

The socialite said she chose to mark her daughter Sienna’s birthday by attending the annual LGBTQ+ celebration after being invited by streaming platform Hayu to join their float in the parade ahead of the show’s August 18 premiere.

She told Attitude: “Sienna overheard me being invited and said, ‘Why don’t we both go to Pride?’ She’s always been curious and full of love for everyone, and I thought, ‘What better way to show her the beauty of diversity?'”

“Pride isn’t just for adults,” Panthea Parker – socialite

Parker said some friends questioned the decision, suggesting Sienna – who she shares with her lawyer husband Ed Parker – might be too young for the event. But she insists the experience was entirely appropriate – and deeply positive.

“The Pride we experienced wasn’t wild nightlife – it was bright flags, beautiful families, smiles and balloons,” she said. “It was safe, inclusive and deeply loving. People forget that Pride isn’t just for adults – it’s for everyone who believes in kindness.”

Brighton Pride is the UK’s largest Pride event and draws tens of thousands of people to the city each year. The day’s celebrations include a large-scale parade, performances, and family-friendly spaces.

Day one saw a headline peformance by Mariah Carey, with the Attitude giving Mariah’s Brighton Pride performance five stars. And the Sugababes’ Brighton Pride performance on the Sunday got an equally-deserving five stars.

Birthday singalong

Parker said one standout moment came when drag performer Elektra Fence, the MC on the Hayu Party Bus, announced to the crowd that it was Sienna’s birthday – prompting a mass singalong from the crowds.

“Oh, my heart melted,” she said. “I genuinely teared up. The look on her face – shock, joy, awe – it was priceless. She turned to me and said, ‘Mummy, they’re all so kind.’ That moment will stay with me forever.”

Parker believes events like Pride offer children important lessons about empathy and acceptance.

“It’s about unity, history, activism and love”

“Pride isn’t just a party – it’s a living lesson in acceptance, joy and resilience,” she said. “When children see people proudly being themselves, they learn that differences are something to celebrate, not hide.”

She also challenged what she described as a common misconception that Pride is “inappropriate” for younger attendees.

“People think it’s all adult themes and chaos. It’s not. Pride is layered,” she said. “Yes, there are parties later on – but during the day it’s about unity, history, activism and love.

“Children belong in spaces that teach empathy, celebration of identity, and courage. We don’t need to sanitise love – especially not the kind that’s been fought for so passionately.”

“My daughter gets to grow up seeing people shine”

Parker, who grew up in the 1980s, said she has seen firsthand how attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community have changed over time – and hopes her daughter will grow up in a more accepting world.

“Many of my LGBTQ+ friends back then felt they had to hide who they were. Now my daughter gets to grow up seeing people shine. That, to me, is a great sign of the progress we’ve made.”

Asked what she would say to other parents considering taking their children to Pride, Parker was clear.

“Do it,” she said. “Pick the right parts – for us, the parade was perfect. Have conversations before and after. Answer their questions. The Pride community couldn’t be more welcoming.”

