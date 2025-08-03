Sugababes at Brighton Pride 2025 review: a legacy reclaimed that’s only growing ‘Stronger’

More than 25 years after they first emerged as teenagers with ‘Overload’, Sugababes have been through just about every twist pop stardom can throw at a group – chart-topping success, public fallouts, a revolving cast of members, legal battles, and the loss (and eventual reclaiming) of their own name.

And on Sunday (3 August), the original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy closed Brighton Pride’s Pride in the Park extravaganza with a set built on chemistry, ease and a deep well of experience.

They open with their debut single ‘Overload’, followed by ‘Hole in the Head’ and ‘Caught Up’, settling in instantly. Their movements around each other are effortless, their vocals fluid, the harmonies tight and confident. There’s some quite obvious backing track support throughout (which we can forgive when they’re cramming 17 full tracks into an 80-minute set), though when each of them takes a solo, the vocal strength is clear.

Siobhan (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude) Mutya (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude) Keisha (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

It’s easy to forget just how many hits Sugababes have delivered over the years. ‘Red Dress’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Stronger’, ‘Round Round’ and ‘Push the Button’ each unlock a different chapter of 2000s pop memory, with the crowd singing along to practically every number from start to finish. What stands out, though, is how firmly their new material lands. March’s ‘Jungle’ and current single ‘Shook’ get the same reaction as the classics. People around me know the words and jump along with just as much energy, showing that these women aren’t just a nostalgic novelty act.

Before ‘Today’, Siobhán steps forward to speak directly to the crowd. She’s wearing a trans flag pin on her Vivienne Westwood skirt. “The LGBTQ+ community has always been the heart of our fanbase. Honestly, you mean so much to us and it’s such an honour to be here. We see you. We love you.” Us too…

Midway through the set, they step briefly off stage while a video montage plays, showing childhood photos and voiceovers from each member reflecting on their journey. When they return, they go into a surprise cover of ‘I Bring You Flowers’. One of the trio misidentifies the intro, prompting Mutya to jokingly call her bandmate a “nob ‘ed” into the mic – a moment that says more about their closeness than any choreographed hug ever could. You wouldn’t catch Beyonce saying that to Michelle (or whatever the Texan equivalent of “nob ed” is), but for three down-to-earth girls from North London, it fits.

They close with ‘Freak Like Me’, followed by ‘Push the Button’, before ending on ‘About You Now’. There’s no encore or pyrotechnics-laden finale, just a low-key ending to a standout set – apt for these three cool girls (who are now three cool women).

After everything this group has weathered, the Sugababes on stage tonight feel completely in sync and perform at their very best. More importantly, they show they’re not a novelty heritage act clinging to the past, but a group in full control of their legacy – and they’re not done with it yet.