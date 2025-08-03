Mariah Carey at Brighton Pride 2025 review: ‘Best form in years’

Five years after her first appearance on the Brighton Pride stage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mariah Carey returned to headline the UK’s most joyous pride event.

While there have been many star headliners – from Kylie Minogue to the Pet Shop Boys – this is easily the festival’s biggest headliner yet.

One of the world’s most successful artists, with a slew of Billboard and global number-ones behind her, Mariah is truly in a league of her own. Perhaps known more today by Gen-Zers as the Queen of Christmas and the face/voice of a thousand memes (“I don’t know her”, et al) the artist has a career that spans an impressive 35 years. As relevant today as she was when she first debuted on the radio, she’s also not short of a song or two.

(Image: Sam Hussein)

From the mega ballads to the pop bops, via the game-changing dance and hip-hop remixes, where do you start with a Mariah concert distilled to an hour and a half, and an audience that just wants to dance? Apprehension from this reviewer/fan certainly wondered how this one would go down with a radiantly raucous Pride-day crowd.

As the moment arrived, a montage of Mariah moments from past music videos and clips from TV interviews play on screen to deep cut ‘Thirsty’. It sets the tone for the arrival of not just one of the most successful music artists ever, but a woman who has made an indisputable cultural impact.

To rapturous applause, Mariah arrives on stage. Dressed in a glittering minidress in the trans flag colours, it’s a powerful moment that comes as a most welcome surprise. Allyship, Mariah-style. Mimi is genuinely here for Pride; and not just to perform, but to make a statement of solidarity.

Opening with ‘Type Dangerous’ the first track of her forthcoming album Here For It All, she sets the tone… and she’s not messing.

Next up is breezy ‘Emotions’ – complete with those whistle notes – and uproarious rendition of uplifting hit ‘Make it Happen’. Her voice soars as the backing dancers bring a magnificent gospel moment to Preston Park.

As the song ends, Mariah turns around and delivers a moment that will cement her as a true LGBTQ+ ally when emblazoned across the back of her jacket is the message: Protect The Dolls.

(Image: Sam Hussein)

Through five costume changes (although we’d have been happy with three if it meant more stage time with our diva) Mariah serves the hits: ‘Vision of Love’, ‘Dreamlover’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Touch My Body’, ‘Heartbreaker’ are all here, and her vocals are on fine form.

“The LGBTQ+ community has always been here for me. And I just want you to know that I’ll always, always be there for you. And I want to dedicate this song for you to,” she says to the opening of bars of signature ballad ‘Hero’, as the crowd sings along.

(Image: Sam Hussein)

In a set list that celebrates not just the hits, the singer-songwriter takes a dive into her discography, delivering fan favourites ‘Say Somethin’’, ‘You’re Mine’, ‘#Beautiful’ and ‘Shake It Off’, which sit well alongside 2025 Mariah and new single ‘Sugar Sweet’. Interludes showcase Mariah’s impact on dance music with club remixes of ‘Dreamlover’ and ‘Always Be My Baby’ segueing between sections, as fans rejoice when songs like ‘Can’t Take That Away’ and ‘Through The Rain’ are played on piano.

In a stunning black dress, Mariah returns for the closing set: ‘Don’t Forget About Us’ is followed by ‘We Belong Together’, before she takes it to church with another glorious gospel moment with the transcendent ‘Fly Like A Bird’.

It was Mariah on the best form she has been in years, radiating joy… here for it all.