The Real Housewives of London is set to release this August

The Real Housewives of London will premiere on 18 August on Hayu, with new episodes released weekly, it was revealed today (15 July).

Produced by UTAS UK Productions, the team behind Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea, the 10-episode season features cast members Amanda Cronin, Juliet Angus (Ladies of London), Karen Loderick-Peace (Real Housewives of Jersey), Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger.

The official trailer teases high-stakes drama, a glamorous cast trip to a Scottish castle, and a guest appearance by Dorinda Medley, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, who lived in London for nearly a decade.

The series marks Hayu’s first original commission and becomes the 30th international edition of the Real Housewives franchise.

Hayu, owned by NBCUniversal, offers a range of popular reality TV shows, including The Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Vanderpump Rules.

The season will conclude with a reunion special hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, known for the Netflix series The Duchess and numerous panel show appearances.

“Pinch me and tell me this is real,” said Ryan in a news release. “As a mega-fan of The Real Housewives franchise — and of Hayu — I can’t wait to get Juliet, Amanda, Karen, Juliet, Panthea and Nessie into the hot seats at the end of the season.”

The Real Housewives of London cast’s storylines:



Juliet Angus: Juliet Angus is living life on her own terms. Between launching her jewellery brand and celebrating 20 years with her husband, Gregor, she’s got plenty to toast to… but fractured alliances threaten her hard-won confidence and leave her wondering who to trust. As she juggles being a mother and entrepreneur.



Amanda Cronin: With her skincare line booming and a £20 million designer abode to match, Amanda is reclaiming her narrative and opening herself up to the possibility of a new romance. But her past with Juliet Angus won’t stay buried and her biting comebacks and brutal honesty aren’t winning everyone over. From therapy breakthroughs to blowout fights, Amanda is learning to navigate vulnerability without losing her edge.



Karen Loderick-Peace: As her children fly the nest, Karen returns to London to finally pursue her dream of launching her own fashion label, Becuz. But reestablishing herself in the city’s social scene proves challenging – with whispered rumours, shifting alliances, and loyalty constantly under scrutiny. Peace is hard to find when you’re caught between clashing Housewives in a group that questions your every move. After experiencing a profound personal loss, Karen leans on her family for strength and begins to see clearly who’s truly in her corner. With her status under pressure and her vulnerability often misunderstood, Karen is learning that sometimes, the only way to get clarity is to stir the pot.



Juliet Mayhew: As her singing career makes a bold return and her business ventures expand, Juliet Mayhew finds herself at the centre of the group’s gossip – and not always in a good way. Accusations of insincerity and social climbing swirl around her, but Juliet refuses to stay silent. With her friendships under fire and her authenticity questioned, Juliet leans on Nessie for support and sets her sights on a drama-free reinvention. But when old wounds are reopened, she’s forced to ask: can you really start fresh when everyone else is still stuck in the past?



Panthea Parker: With her sights set on redefining what it means to be a modern mother, Panthea mixes Persian hospitality with party-girl unpredictability. She’s trying to keep the peace, but her sharp tongue and unapologetic opinions keep her squarely in the line of fire. Accused of taking pleasure in spilling the tea, Panthea hits back with biting wit and some unabashed home truths. But with friendships on thin ice and a big birthday bash looming, she’s ready to show London who’s really in charge.



Nessie Welschinger: As her children’s cookbook climbs the charts and her events

become can’t-miss affairs, Nessie is embracing her role as the group’s unshakeable heart. But playing peacemaker isn’t easy when everyone’s at war and this season, even she finds herself drawn into the drama. With health, heritage, integrity and honesty on her mind, Nessie’s learning that even the most graceful woman has her limits… and sometimes you’ve got to raise your voice to be heard.