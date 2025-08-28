The Devil Wears Prada musical drops single ‘Miranda Girl’ ahead of album release

The original cast of The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical will be featured in an upcoming album released on 19 September, featuring songs from the hit West End show.

Since debuting at London’s Dominion Theatre last year, the production has become a huge success, breaking sales records and earning the title of the “fastest-selling show” in the venue’s history.

Based on the best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 award-winning Disney film starring Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, the stage adaptation has quickly made a name for itself and continues to perform strongly at the West End box office.

“It’s been one of my favourite films of the last 20 years” – Elton John on the Devil Wears Prada Disney film

The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical original cast recordings to be released 19 September (Image: MATT CROCKETT)

Ahead of the full album release, the single ‘Miranda Girl’ performed by Georgie Buckland, who plays Andy, has been released alongside a new music video.

The CD and Digital release feature 18 songs, performed by the West End cast, including Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly, Matt Henry MBE as Nigel, Georgie Buckland as Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, Rhys Whitfield as Nate, and James Darch as Christian.

The LP edition will feature 12 selected tracks. In addition, the release includes two never-before-heard Elton John demos entitled, ‘I Mean Business’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

Speaking at the launch event last year, the ‘Rocket Man’ singer said the later reminded him “of an ABBA song.”

Elton played an important role in the West End adaptation as composer, responsible for creating the music alongside Shaina Taub who wrote the lyrics.

“The best musicals leave people with a joyous feeling” – Elton on writing music for the Devil Wears Prada musical

Speaking about the project, Elton said in a news release: “The subject matter of The Devil Wears Prada absolutely screams out for music. It’s been one of my favourite films of the last 20 years, so when the conversation came up about me writing the music for the stage version, it was an absolute no-brainer.”

He continued: “I’m always looking forward, never backwards, so it absolutely had to be a modern, contemporary score. The best musicals leave people with a joyous feeling, and that’s completely how I felt writing this. It has been wonderful to see the response & success of the stage show and hearing the fantastic reactions to the songs.”

The release of the West End musical album comes as filming is well underway for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada film.

The original cast recordings are available to pre-order now and will be available on CD, Digital and LP formats 19 September via Island EMI.

You can listen to ‘Miranda Girl’ now across platforms.