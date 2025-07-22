Anne Hathaway showcases three looks from Devil Wears Prada sequel shoot

Anne Hathaway has confirmed that filming for the long-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially underway… in a fashion forward pin stripe waistcoat and matching trousers.

The 42-year-old actress shared a video on TikTok on Monday morning, documenting her return to set with the caption “Heading to werk” and the hashtag #dwp2… you better werk, Andrea Sachs!

Notably, she appeared in a cerulean blue sweater — a witty nod to the iconic scene from the original film, in which Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly delivers a monologue on the significance of that very shade.

“You’re wearing a sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room… from a pile of stuff.”

Later the same day, Hathaway posted another TikTok video, this time wearing a sleeveless multicoloured patchwork dress and a crochet bucket hat, posing in front of a large number two. Nice to see Andy Sachs’ character is still embracing her… quirky dress sense!

Hathaway also gave fans an official first look at her updated character on Instagram, sharing a photo in a black striped vest and trousers, accessorised with layered pearl and silver jewellery… serving office siren realness. The caption read: “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2.”

“Everybody wants this” – Miranda Priestly

The post has received enormous attention online, with over half a million fans liking it in anticipation of seeing their favourite characters return – because who are we kidding? “Everybody wants this.”

The sequel reunites Hathaway with original cast members Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, with David Frankel returning as director 19 years after The Devil Wears Prada‘s release in 2006.

The story reportedly follows Miranda navigating the challenges of a declining magazine industry and reconnecting with her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate.

Original cast members, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were both awarded stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year, joining Hathaway, who received her star in May 2019.

The project has been officially slated for release on 1 May 2026. In the words of Miranda Priestly, “That’s all.”