Wes Streeting reportedly set to quit as health secretary to challenge Keir Starmer

Wes Streeting is reportedly planning to step down as health secretary in a bid to challenge prime minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Streeting’s allies have told BBC News that, following a meeting with Starmer at No. 10 this morning (13 May), they are confident that he will trigger a leadership election tomorrow.

The meeting has created widespread speculation that the health secretary will follow four ministers who resigned on Tuesday, after more than 80 Labour MPs urged the prime minister to step down.

“He is not planning to say anything following his meeting with the prime minister” – a Wes Streeting spokesperson responding to the leadership challenge reports

A spokesman for the health secretary told The Times: “Wes is the health secretary, he is proud of his record of falling waiting lists and a recovering NHS.”

“He is not planning to say anything following his meeting with the prime minister that might distract from the King’s Speech,” the ally continued. A Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer has “full confidence” in the health secretary.

The King’s Speech, delivered by Charles III, took place in the House of Lords today, setting out the government’s priorities for Parliament.

The prime minister is under excruciating pressure following the outcome of the recent local election results, where Labour reportedly lost 1,498 seats, leaving them on 1,068 councillors.

Reform UK surged in the UK local elections 2026

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK surged dramatically, winning 1,454 councillors and gaining 1,452 seats – overtaking traditional parties such as Labour and the Conservative Party.

Treasury minister James Murray was asked about reports that Streeting is preparing to launch a leadership challenge against Starmer on BBC’s Politics Live.

“This is just speculation and we have had quite a lot of speculation in the last few days,” he said.

“We have got a huge amount of work to do and it would be unforgivable if we turn inward,” Murray added.

What has Steeting done for trans rights as health secretary?

As health secretary, Streeting’s support for the LGBTQ+ community has been the subject of significant debate, specifically regarding his record on trans issues.

In 2024, Streeting, who is publicly gay, introduced a ban on prescribing puberty blockers to trans youth under 18, citing the controversial Cass Review.

Following the pause of the PATHWAYS trial after it was launched in 2025, NHS England, under his tenure, stopped new prescriptions of gender-affirming hormones for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Wes Streeting must ‘listen to trans young people’ after NHS restrictions, say 10 LGBTQ+ groups

10 LGBTQ+ youth organisations have recently urged Streeting to reverse the recent restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare and to “start listening to the trans young people his decisions impact.”

To read more about what the organisations are calling for, you can read Attitude’s coverage via our official website.