The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 is serving camp: 5 stars that caught Attitude’s eye

Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are just some of the stars about to receive literal Hollywood stars today (10 July). The pansexual musician, Call Me by Your Name actor and The Devil Wears Prada icons are among the most notable names on the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 list (at least to us gays).

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has revealed a lineup of 35 names which will be carved, immortalising them into Hollywood Boulevard next week. Amongst the peachy standouts are the Demi Moore and America’s morning ray of sunshine, Robin Roberts.

At Attitude, we thought it might be nice to reflect on a few of the stars that stood out to us by taking a look at their most viral moments – this is why they deserve their names twink[ling] on a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1. Timothée Chalamet – You’re a peach!

How could we ever forget this fruity Timothée Chalamet moment? Starring as Elio Perlman in the coming-of-age gay romance Call Me by Your Name, Timmy’s character falls head-over-peels for 24-year-old graduate student Oliver in a gay Italian summer circa 1983.

Things got juicy – literally – in the film, though not necessarily between who you might think. In an iconic scene, Elio gets a little intimate with a ripe peach. Speaking to GQ in 2017, Timothée said: “It’s just thrilling because it’s organic.” (We’re hoping that pun was intended.)

In the scene, Elio delicately caresses the peach’s fuzzy, bum-fluff-like skin near the stem’s indent… and then… erm… let’s just say the indent got a lot bigger once Elio was finished with it.

2. Miley Cyrus – ‘gayest’ album yet

When Miley Cyrus snagged Record of the Year for ‘FLOWERS‘ at the 2024 Grammys, she spoke freely – you’ll see what we mean in a minute – about her gays! The pansexual musician gave a heartfelt shoutout to her “main gays” during her acceptance speech, saying: “My main gays, because look how good I look.” In the words of Jennifer Coolidge: “The gays just know how to do stuff.”

We have loved watching Miley climb through every era, but with her latest album Something Beautiful being her “gayest” yet (her words, at theSpotify’s An Evening With Miley Cyrus), the star truly ‘Can’t Be Tamed’. One thing is for sure: Miley has always been unapologetically herself. She wrapped up her Grammy speech by questioning if she had forgotten to thank anyone… and after naming more than just her gays (we’re still not sure why anyone would do that), she closed with: “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear… bye!”

Let’s just hope there’s no gust of wind when Miley goes to see her name on Hollywood Boulevard, not that that’d be the ‘End of the World’.

3. Has Emily Blunt’s desire to become a ‘gay icon’ come true?

Back in 2017, Emily Blunt revealed in an interview with Advocate that she’s well aware many of her roles have a special place in the hearts of gay men. And honestly? She’s not wrong. From playing Meryl Streep’s long-suffering assistant – an iconic role that just screams diva – to her turn as the baker’s wife in the deliciously camp classic Into the Woods, Emily has definitely won over the gays.

One thing is for sure, with The Devil Wears Prada sequel on the horizon, Emily is undoubtedly a bona fide Hollywood star. It might not be “Everybody Wants to Be Us,” but honey, everyone wants to be Emily Blunt.

4. Stanley Tucci – the OG gay sidekick

While Stanley Tucci himself is not gay, he is known for playing some fabulous gay sidekicks. From droll Nigel in cult classic The Devil Wears Prada and a gay character in Burlesque, Tucci has made queer roles his own.

He’s also been a vocal defender of straight actors taking on gay roles. In a chat with the BBC, he said an actor’s job is to portray different characters, regardless of their own orientation. Tucci is so good at his job, because boy he could have fooled us. Undoubtedly deserving of a star!

5. Robin Roberts is HOT for a Hollywood star

Among the names listed, Robin Roberts – she came out publicly in 2013 and is in a relationship with her longtime partner, Amber Laign.

Roberts is widely respected for both her journalism career and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ visibility and cancer awareness.

Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, and later in 2012, with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood disorder — yet through it all, she has remained a ray of sunshine, shining brighter than any star that could be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame… though there’s no harm in giving her one.

She also survived the viral Hot Ones Challenge (as seen above) — and if that doesn’t earn her a place on Hollywood Boulevard, we don’t know what does!



See the full Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 list below:

MOTION PICTURES



Emily Blunt

Timothée Chalamet

Chris Columbus

Marion Cotillard

Keith David

Rami Malek

Rachel McAdams

Demi Moore

Franco Nero

Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald

Stanley Tucci

Carlo Rambaldi

Tony Scott

TELEVISION



Greg Daniels

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lucero

Chef Gordon Ramsay

Melody Thomas Scott

Robin Roberts

George Stephanopoulos

Bradley Whitford

Noah Wyle

LIVE THEATER/LIVE PERFORMANCE



Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Lea Salonga

RECORDING



Air Supply

Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony

Paulinho Da Costa

The Clark Sisters

Miley Cyrus

Josh Groban

Grupo Intocable

Angélique Kidjo

Lyle Lovett

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT

Shaquille O’Neal