Attitude Awards 2024: Matt Henry performs ‘Seen’ from The Devil Wears Prada musical

Olivier award winning star of the stage Matt Henry gave a stirring performance of the song ‘Seen’ from the musical The Devil Wears Prada at the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Taking to the stage with his Musical Director Katharine Woolley on piano, Henry, who plays Nigel in the show, wowed the audience with the moving number, which celebrates the importance of seeing yourself represented as a queer person.

Based on the film and bestselling novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada musical features an original score written by Sir Elton John, who was honoured with the Legacy Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic, at the annual event.

The show also stars Vanessa Williams, who was handed the Icon Award during the evening’s proceedings, as Miranda Priestly, who was played in the film version by Meryl Streep.

Speaking about her involvement in the show during her interview in the latest issue of Attitude – out now – Williams opened up about how she was making the role her own.

“It’s me 100 per cent and I’ve got to fill the stage with my attitude and voice and presence,” she said, noting that theatre is a completely different medium from film: “That’s what’s great about a musical — you get to take moments and extend them into music and dance and movement.”

She added: “We’ve got a great, super-talented cast, and I love our relationship on stage. Matt Henry, who plays Nigel, and I have a wonderful relationship that’s sassy, and we’re comrades. Amy [Di Bartolomeo], who plays Emily, is brilliant and hilarious and frantic and just a joy to work with. And Georgie [Buckland], who plays Andy, is killing it.”

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Elsewhere during the night, Attitude cover star Nemo, who was named Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, performed their Eurovision-winning hit ‘The Code’.

Meanwhile, closing out the show was Kathy Sledge, who got the audience dancing with her hits ‘Thinking of You’ and ‘We Are Family’.

The Devil Wears Prada opens at the Dominion Theatre in London on 24 October.

To read Vanessa’s full interview, order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue, also featuring cover stars Elton John, Lulu, Mawaan Rizwan, The Blessed Madonna and Nemo, out now, or check out the Attitude app.