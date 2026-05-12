Joshua Bassett emotionally recites near-death experience at memoir reading

Actor Joshua Bassett became emotional at a memoir reading in New York City after reciting words describing a near-death health scare.

Bassett, best known for his role as Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, released his memoir Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life on 5 May 2026.

At a recent Barnes & Noble event, Bassett recalled a near-death health crisis in 2021 involving septic shock and heart failure.

A teary-eyed Joshua Bassett had to pause before resuming the reading of his memoir

In footage obtained by a fan, the 25-year-old read the words: “Mum, I think I’m dying”, before a teary-eyed Bassett had to pause before resuming the reading of his memoir.

Bassett described how quickly his condition deteriorated: “Seven days prior, I was perfectly happy and pretty happy. Before I could blink, I lost 20 pounds, went septic and my heart failed as I was surrounded by doctors telling me I had 12 hours to live – all this fresh off my 20th birthday.”

With a trembling tone of voice, he reflected on how the experience changed his outlook: “When you come within an inch of death, nothing you thought matters, matters anymore.”

“By the world’s metrics, I was at the top of my game” – Bassett recalls being hospitalised in 2021

While the world was eaten Joshua Bassett alive for the whole love triangle between Him, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter he was fucking fighting for his life bro 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qRILxIKuIc — zɪn (@baeeizn) May 7, 2026

At the time of his health scare, Bassett was at the peak of his career following the success of the High School Musical series. “By the world’s metrics, I was at the top of my game. Starring in a hit Disney show,” the actor recalled.

Regaining his composure, the video ended with Bassett softly saying “woop”, diffusing the emotional moment.

In his memoir, Bassett reveals he struggled with a ketamine addiction following his near-death experience.

“My reckless addictions rapidly spiralled” – Bassett reveals he replied on ketamine following his near-death experience

“My reckless addictions rapidly spiralled, relentlessly growing worse and worse and worse,” he writes. “The high highs and oh-so-low lows eventually caught up to me in New York.”

After leaving hospital, Bassett says he turned to drugs to “numb the unspeakable pain”. He describes using ketamine throughout the day and night, writing: “I was consuming six baggies of ketamine, all by myself, every single night.”

“Instead of snorting a line, I’d down a whole bag in one whiff,” he continues. “Before even using the restroom some mornings, I’d inhale more. It was never enough.”

When did Bassett come out?

Bassett came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, praising Harry Styles in a Clevver News interview as “hot”, adding: “I guess this is my coming out video.”

For confidential support about addiction related concerns, please contact Adferiad at 0300 777 2260 or visit their offical website.

Joshua Bassett’s memoir, Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life, is available to purchase via selected retailers.