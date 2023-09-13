The Devil Wears Prada to strut onto London’s West End

Alright everyone, gird your loins! A musical of the Meryl Streep classic, The Devil Wears Prada, is heading to London’s West End.

The new musical looks set to strut into the Dominion Theatre from 24 October 2024. This will follow an exclusive preview run at Plymouth’s Theatre Royal from 9 July 2024.

Based on the film of the same name, the musical features an original score from Sir Elton John. Shania Taub has provided lyrics while Kate Weatherhead has written the book. Directing and choreographing the whole shebang is three-time Tony award winner, Jerry Mitchell.

As per WhatsOnStage the UK production will be “a brand-new reimagined production of The Devil Wears Prada… following a developmental run in Chicago in 2022.”

A sign up list for a new West End show. Groundbreaking. 👠https://t.co/BwsCyRQNl3 pic.twitter.com/3kRnvuS2L4 — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) September 13, 2023

Much like the film the musical will follow fresh-faced Andy (we can’t help but say “Andrea” softly and cooly à la Meryl) who secures a job at Runway magazine, the premiere fashion bible.

However, she comes face to face with the terrifying Miranda Priestly for whom she becomes an assistant.

As Andy gets to grips with her new job and the fashion world and all that… “stuff,” Andy finds herself sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s challenging demands.

But how far will she go? If you’ve seen the film, we imagine you have a pretty good idea.

Footage from the musical’s premiere in Chicago in 2022 indicates much of the plot from the popular film will remain with Miranda getting a similar entrance to her film counterpart.

Paris setpieces also appear as does the name ‘James Holt,’ giving further indication as to how closely the plots will align.

Meanwhile, rehearsal footage suggests the musical features some voguing-inspired choreography. This would make sense as Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ features prominently in the film.

The footage also indicates that the musical will feature a more diverse cast than the 2006 flick.

The Devil Wears Prada musical was first announced in 2017 and was originally set to premiere in Chicago in 2019.

That year it was moved to 2021 to give the creative team more time to work on the show. It was then delayed again due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Previews started in July 2022 and the show played until August being billed as “pre-Broadway.”

Talk about moving at a glacial pace…

Last September, Elton John said the show was “not ready” for subsequent stagings in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball.

You can sign up here to be notified when tickets go on sale.

“That’s all.”