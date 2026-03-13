Zack Polanki’s Green Party wins yet another by-election, this time in Liverpool

Green Party member Paul Ruddick won the by-election in Aigburth, Liverpool, on Thursday (12 March), ahead of the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.

This is the second Green Party by-election victory in 2026, following Hannah Spencer’s win in Gorton and Denton.

Ruddick won with 45.3 per cent of the vote, while the Liberal Democrats came second with 36.9 per cent, followed by Labour on 10.3 per cent, Reform UK with 7 per cent, and the Conservatives on 0.5 per cent.

“Green Party wins Aigburth ward Liverpool City Council for the first time” – the Liverpool Greens celebrate winning the by-election

The Liverpool Greens celebrated the monumental occasion via their Instagram, making history as it was their first time representing Aigburth, a seat previously held by Liberal Democrat David Antrobus.

“Green Party wins Aigburth ward Liverpool City Council for the first time – overturning more than 100 years of legacy-party control,” wrote the party.

Ruddick shared his thoughts after the win: “This is a seriously historic win for the Greens – we have chosen a new direction in Aigburth.

“It is time to make hope normal again” – Green Party member Paul Ruddick on his Aigburth by-election win

“I am ready to turn those thousands of doorstep conversations into local change. It is time to make hope normal again,” the Green Party chair added.

The victory marks a trailblazing week for Party leader Zack Polanski, as on Wednesday he attended Trans Mission Live to speak on his support for the trans community.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the event, he criticised regression in trans rights in the UK, directly addressing both the Conservative and Labour governments.

“I think it’s particularly disappointing that we had 14 years of Conservative government, and then in the last few years things seem to have gotten much worse on trans rights,” he said.