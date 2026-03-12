Zack Polanski blames both Conservative and Labour governments for regression in trans rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has spoken out against regression in trans rights in the UK, directly criticising both the Conservative and Labour parties, and taking aim at Wes Streeting.

The Attitude cover star spoke exclusively to Attitude ahead of delivering an empowering speech at Trans Mission Live at Wembley Stadium on 11 March.

Polanski highlighted that despite progress in trans rights during the mid-2000s and 2010s – including the introduction of the Gender Recognition Act and the Equality Act – the UK trans community now faces significant threats.

“I think we were progressing, or at least it felt like we were” – Zack Polanski on trans rights regressing in the UK

“I think we were progressing, or at least it felt like we were,” said Polanski. “I don’t want to be complacent or dismiss that. It felt important.”

“But on trans rights in particular, I don’t think there’s any conclusion to that progress, and now we are regressing,” he added.

Polanski pointed to both Conservative and Labour governments, saying there has been an “acceleration of that regression.”

“Things seem to have gotten much worse on trans rights” – Polanski blames the Conservative and Labour government for the regression in trans rights

“I think it’s particularly disappointing that we had 14 years of Conservative government, and then in the last few years, things seem to have gotten much worse on trans rights,” he said.

Despite this, he praised former prime minister Theresa May, who he said encouraged self-identification and supported gender identity recognition for the trans community during her tenure from 2016 to 2019.

“And then we got Keir Starmer, and he’s pretty much in the same place as the Conservatives were – if not arguably worse, under Wes Streeting,” Polanski added.

“That seems to be an acceleration of an anti-trans narrative” – Polanski on West Streeting letting down his community

“That seems to be an acceleration of an anti-trans narrative, or at least an acceleration of a legitimate concerns narrative… I think that should make us angry,” he said.

In his Attitude cover interview for the January/February issue, Polanski expressed similar disappointment in Streeting, who is openly gay.

“It’s particularly horrendous to me when you have someone from within our own community who demonises a minority group. I don’t know what’s going on in Wes Streeting’s head, but what I do know is it’s terrifying for trans people,” he said.

What can we do to aid trans rights in the UK?

Speaking at Trans Mission Live, he encouraged collective action: “I think the question then is, what can we do about it?”

He continued: “What we can do about it is campaign, whether that’s within the political party… or, frankly, outside political parties, making sure that we know how much stronger we are together”

In a final empowering message, Polanski said: “When we connect our voices and raise our voices, we are unstoppable. It’s important that this Labour government feel that pressure from our community, that they’ve let us down. They cannot expect people’s votes anymore.”