Trans Mission aid concert takes on Wembley with extraordinary line-up by Mighty Hoopla and Olly Alexander

Mighty Hoopla and Olly Alexander have teamed up to present Trans Mission, a major fundraising concert for trans charities Good Law Project and Not A Phase next year, featuring an extraordinary line-up.

Taking over the OVO Arena Wembley on 11 March 2026 for one night only, drag icons, musicians and speakers will take to the stage in support of the trans community during the current, challenging, political climate.

Former Attitude cover star Alexander is leading the event in solidarity with the community, featuring high-profile performances from the likes of the Sugababes, Beth Ditto and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

“it’s essential! We need real and lasting change” – Olly Alexander on Trans Mission raising vital funds for transgender charities

“I believe that in these times, community action isn’t just important – it’s essential! We need real and lasting change,” he said.

Alexander explained the night will demonstrate how “solidarity, creativity and collective fundraising” can help “fight against the politics of fear and exclusion and build a world where everyone can thrive.”

Trans Mission (Image: Provided)

This year has seen the trans community at the centre of political discussion, from the UK Supreme Court’s April ruling defining women as a person’s “biological sex”, to the worrying Equality and Human Rights Commission’s guidance on single-sex spaces.

“Trans and non-binary people whose creativity and presence are essential” – Alexander celebrating Trans Mission

Alexander continued: “I am very fortunate to know and work closely alongside incredible trans and non-binary people whose creativity and presence are essential to the cultural fabric we all share. Trans Mission is going to be a special and unforgettable night, and I’m excited to share the stage with so many wonderful people I hugely admire.”

One of the recipients of the fundraising is Not A Phase. Founder and CEO Dani St. James spoke about the benefits the concert could have for the transgender community.

“This fundraiser has been a long time in the making, and it’s the result of people pouring their hearts into real, affirmative action; a true example of allyship becoming advocacy,” she said.

“Funds raised by this will secure our future work” – Dani St. James shares the importance of the trans concert

St. James expressed her excitement and gratitude for the night ahead: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been chosen, alongside our friends at Good Law Project, as beneficiaries of the concert. Funds raised by this will secure our future work uplifting the lives of trans adults all over the UK.”

Jo Maugham, founder and executive director of Good Law Project, added that they are proud to be part of the “fight” for trans rights: “To be trans is to celebrate the infinite possibility of the human condition – this amazing line-up is testimony to their creative genius.”

In a statement, Mighty Hoopla co-founders Glyn Fussell and Jamie Tagg said they had been working “behind the scenes for a long time” to bring an event of this celebrity calibre to life, to “publicly stand with the trans community who are under daily attack.”

They concluded: “This is about allyship, empathy and holding up those we love.”

Tickets go on sale 2 December at 10am via AXS and Kaboodle – pre-signup is available now via the official Trans Mission website.

The Trans Mission concert will include performances by:



– Adam Lambert

– Beth Ditto

– Bimini

– Beverley Knight

– Christine and The Queens

– Fat Tony

– GottMikk

– HAAi

– Jasmine.4.T

– Kae Tempest

– Kate Nash

– MNEK

– Olly Alexander

– Romy

– Sink The Pink

– Sophie Ellis-Bextor

– Sugababes

– Tom Grennan

– Tom Rasmussen

– Trans Voices

– Wolf Alice

The Trans Mission concert will include speeches and appearances from:



– Dani St. James

– Grace Campbell

– Harriet Rose

– Ian McKellen

– Jack Rooke

– Jayde Adams

– Jo Maugham

– Jordan Stephens

– Juno Birch

– Juno Dawson

– Kadiff Kirwan

– Layton Williams

– Mawaan Rizwan

– Munroe Bergdorf

– Nicola Coughlan

– Russell Tovey

– Shon Faye

– Tia Kofi

– Tiara Skye

– Zack Polanski

Subscribe to Attitude print, download the Attitude app, and follow us on Apple News+. Plus: find us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.