India Willoughby: ‘Trans people may have lost the crazy Battle of the Bogs, but we haven’t lost the war – Europe beckons’

What a sad country this is. After being officially ranked alongside Russia for trans rights this week, Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson digs deeper by banning women – who were born trans – from women’s toilets. Because it’s “women’s rights.”

This Equality and Human Rights Commission’s new Code of Practice guidance means it is now impossible for trans people to lead a normal life in Britain without breaking the law. If we follow the law, we have to publicly humiliate ourselves every single day. It isolates us even more than we are already.

It is another shove out of society – with the UK now regarding trans as little more than dressing up.

All the terf dreams have come true.

Banning trans women for mammogram check-ups is astonishing. Fully transitioned trans women have breasts. We have the same body chemistry as any other woman. But we are not going to be examined.

Which means some trans women will now die of breast cancer, when it could have been caught. But at least a gender critical didn’t have their dignity affronted.

What is the Government going to say to a trans girl imperceptible to a cis female when she gets raped or assaulted in a male toilet? “You brought it on yourself”?

The guidance is simultaneously ludicrous and dangerous.

This will absolutely now be challenged at the European Court – which has already warned any UK bathroom bill would be a breach of Britain’s human rights obligations, on a continent where full trans legal recognition is standard.

So a guaranteed defeat for the UK.

Labour repeat ad nauseam when they make these cruel policy statements that “trans people must be treated with dignity and respect.” But they don’t actually mean it.

There is no dignity in telling a woman she has to use a man’s changing room, or the gents loo. Especially if she’s been using the ladies for decades.

It is degrading. But there is nothing more thrilling or exciting to a gender critical than seeing a trans woman being humiliated in public. And that’s the whole point.

Last month, the EU agreed all European countries must fully recognise trans women as women. Just as it ordered the UK to do 22 years ago, resulting in the Gender Recognition Act 2004, which states trans women with a Gender Recognition Certificate must be fully treated as the sex they transition to.

The GRC is still ‘live’, but contradicts last April’s ruling by the UK Supreme Court – which nobody ever mentions.

But a cowardly Labour Party has stood back and allowed the right to wind back the clock on trans rights to the beginning of the century.

Something else: it’s also a bad move politically for Bridget and Labour. By bringing in an unworkable TERF fantasy that will be impossible to enforce and which no-one except the transgender criticals and right wing media want, they have gifted Nigel Farage another talking point to leave the European Court of Human Rights.

Which has consequences for all women, gays, lesbians – and anyone in the UK who isn’t a straight white cis Christian. Because once out of the ECHR, we will get a new ‘Bill of Rights’ written by Nige. And I think we can all guess how those rights will be divvied out.

Apart from the fact no trans person will ever comply with trans apartheid, it’s also highly embarrassing for staff in shops, cafes and gyms across the country to try and enforce.

As a woman with a GRC, I have a female birth certificate. Passport. Driving licence. Nobody calls or mistakes me for a man in the real world. Because – and this will blow your socks off – I’m a woman! A biological woman.

What are they going to do? Is a toilet attendant going to draw blood, run off to a lab, and do some tests before I’m allowed in? Even then, my blood would show female. (I appreciate the TERFs don’t believe this, but there you go. That’s science and medicine for you.)

After ten years of estrogen-based gender-affirming care, my hormone levels, red blood cell counts, and protein biomarkers all align with a typical cisgender woman. No difference. Which I know is really annoying to someone who doesn’t like trans people and last did biology when they were 12.

Then you have the fact that cis women with masculine features, or who do not look atypically female, are the ones most likely to be confronted. Purely because they vastly outnumber the trans population. There have already been umpteen incidents where this has happened. Particularly to butch lesbians and women with short hair who wear jeans and trainers.

Everyone is going to be judged on their looks. And the “protecting women and girls” heroes now have a new excuse to cause a confrontation.

Trans men – an inconvenient fly in the ointment of gender critical ideology – have to go somewhere to. T guys can be quite buff, work out, have beards and are 100% indistinguishable from a cis man. So that’s going to be fun.

Considering we’ve had eight years of hysteria around trans women using the ladies toilets, and literally hundreds of stories written by swivel-eyed columnists saying “women must be protected”, I’m expecting a massive drop in the number of sexual assaults in public loos. Because now, the main culprits have been expelled. Right? So fewer women will be attacked.

Right?

And what about women visiting the UK from civilised developed countries, such as France, Germany and Spain? Are they expected to use the gents? And at what point? Half way across the English Channel?

In 1815, Britain went to Belgium and won the Battle of Waterloo.

In 2027, Britain will go back to Belgium and be defeated.

In its insane, illogical Battle of Women’s Loos.