Azealia Banks says ‘defund the f*****s’ in femme-shaming response to OnlyFans star’s tweet

Azealia Banks is at it again, this time femme-shaming gay men in her latest X post, writing: “defund the faggots”.

Replying to a message on X by OnlyFans creator Corey Jacob, who reposted a picture of two ruggedly handsome men in black Speedos, writing: “Why don’t men look like this anymore,” it’s safe to say Banks offered her controversial opinion.

Jacob’s X message itself received critical remarks in the comment section, addressing ideals of body image in the gay community.

Azealia Banks femme-shamed men who wear lipstick, claiming the gay community “has let themselves go”

Because weve stopped enforcing hetero normativity. This is why we need to defund the faggots.



Ever since we told them they can wear lipstick in public gays have let themselves go https://t.co/iwqJCtFgfH — AZEALIA BANKS (@iiwasinthee212) May 20, 2026

After the post seemingly promoted by her X algorithm, Banks provided users with her unprovoked reasoning.

“Because we’ve stopped enforcing heteronormativity. This is why we need to defund the faggots,” said Banks. “Ever since we told them they can wear lipstick in public, gays have let themselves go.”

Critics hit back at the American rapper in the comment section, one commenting: “They said men, and here you go making it about only gay men,” while another commented: “Keep our names out your mouth.”

Wha is Femme-shaming, also known as femmephobia?

Femme-shaming, also known as femmephobia, is the stigmatisation of men, both within and outside the queer community, who exhibit feminine traits, whether through expressing themselves via make-up, dress, or mannerisms.

Often seen on gay dating apps such as Grindr, phrases like “Masc4Masc” and “no fats, no femmes” show how body types and looks are often discriminated against within their own community.

British gay icon and The Celebrity Traitors star Alan Carr has previously spoken out about being on the receiving end of femme-shaming by his peers.

Alan Carr was called a “fat fairy” by his father during his adolescence

Speaking to Attitude in 2016, Carr recalled being called a “fat fairy” as a young boy by his father, football manager Graham Carr. “Camp men aren’t the enemy here,” he continued.

I Kissed a Boy star Jack Smith previously gave his opinion to Attitude on whether the term ‘femboy’ is offensive. “For me, leaning into my femininity feels like not only me being my true self, but also a reclamation of power in a world that often criticises anything outside of the binary ‘norm’,” he said.

“However, if used to insult, it simply amplifies the hate that, as a community, we’re trying to move past.”

Banks has a well-documented history of making controversial homophobic and transphobic comments online. For example, in 2021, she likened gender-affirming care to “getting castrated”.