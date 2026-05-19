Kylie Minogue on the gay guy who helped her create the Fever era: ‘We were such a duo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kylie Minogue has reflected on her amazing creative connection with William Baker, the stylist fashion designer and creative director who helped her create the Fever era and more.

In a new interview with Attitude last week, the ‘Slow’ singer – whose documentary series, Kylie, is out on Netflix tomorrow (Wednesday 20 May) – said of her and Will’s relationship: “The two of us were such a duo.”

The pair famously appeared on the cover of Attitude together in the year 2002.

“What we did together was amazing” – Kylie Minogue on William Baker

They met in a Vivienne Westwood store in London in the ’90s – “these were the days when you’d say, let’s go get a coffee,” said Kylie – and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I just trundled in on my own,” the 57-year-old explained. “The folly of youth, or the gumption, or whatever it was, he came up to me and said how much he’d like to style me.”

Baker worked with Kylie during eras such as Impossible Princess (1997), Light Years (2000) and X (2007).

“We created Fever together – iconic moments I can’t imagine happening any other way.

“What we did together was amazing.”

Kylie’s full interview will be able to read next month in the next issue of Attitude Uncut.