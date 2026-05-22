Is it time for a workbag upgrade? Dunhill delivers

For too long, London’s unpredictable weather has dictated our choice of work bags, with practical polyurethane-coated options built to withstand the rain and the morning commute. Functional, yes, but hardly inspiring.

With spring sunshine finally here, it’s time to consider a grown-up upgrade. Enter Dunhill. Backed by over a century of leather craftsmanship, the British brand’s current line-up of bags pays homage to the archives through considered design details. Here are the styles we’re eyeing.

Alfred 40

Alfred 40 Briefcase (Image: Provided)

Named after Dunhill founder Alfred Dunhill, this briefcase is crafted in patina calf leather, showcasing the Maison’s signature approach to timeless luxury. Inspired by archival icons—including the brand’s 1924 Unique Lighter – it features refined detailing and a handcrafted handle for a considered finish

Century Flap 45

Century Flap Tote 42 (Image: Provided)

There’s a quiet automotive spirit running through the Century Flap tote. Its soft luggage silhouette recalls early motoring trunks, while the steering-wheel stitching and hardware nod to Dunhill’s heritage in travel and craftsmanship. Designed as the perfect daily and weekend companion, it brings a more refined take on modern carry.

Bourdon 40

Bourdon 40 Briefcase (Image: Provided)

The Alfred’s quieter counterpart, the Bourdon briefcase, strips the design back to its bare essentials. Crafted in grained calfskin with a softened silhouette, it’s designed to move easily between dressed-up and dressed-down – no effort required.

Heritage Envelope 34

Heritage Envelope 34 (Image: Provided)

For light packers, the Heritage Envelope document holder says more with less. Based on an original 1930s design, it’s crafted in smooth, full-grain bridle leather that recalls Dunhill’s pre-automotive heritage. Made in the UK, it proves some designs never date.

Discover Dunhill’s leather collection at dunhill.com.