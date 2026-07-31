Porn star Drake Von arrested for third time this year

Porn star Drake Von has been arrested for a third time this year after being taken into custody in Los Angeles on a misdemeanour allegation relating to the possession of a toxic substance.

The performer, who is bisexual and whose legal name is Dawson Bacon, was arrested on Tuesday (28 July) on suspicion of possessing a substance similar to toluene, according to booking records first reported by TMZ. Toluene is an industrial solvent that can be harmful if inhaled. Records indicate Bacon was released from custody on Wednesday (29 July).

The arrest comes while Bacon is already the subject of two separate criminal cases in Nevada.

What charges does Drake Von already face in Nevada?

In one case, prosecutors have charged him with first-degree domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation and felony coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force following an incident reported to have taken place on 2 June. Bacon has denied the allegations.

Speaking to TMZ, he described the case as a “publicity stunt” and said the charges “will be dropped and [the] case dismissed”.

“I’m very good mentally. This was all a publicity stunt,” he said.

According to a police report, officers allege an argument between Bacon and his girlfriend became physical after they returned home. The report alleges Bacon grabbed her by the throat, “slammed her on the ground”, and strangled her “by applying pressure to her throat restricting her breathing” until she “could not breathe and she felt like she passed out”.

What is the separate DUI case involving Drake Von?

Police said the woman had a bruise above her right eyebrow, a scratch to her hand and redness to her neck, injuries they said were consistent with her account. According to the report, Bacon declined to answer questions after his arrest and requested an attorney.

Separately, Bacon has been charged with one count of misdemeanour DUI after a collision in Las Vegas in June. He told police he had not consumed alcohol or drugs before driving. However, according to a police report, officers later recovered multiple nitrous oxide tanks, balloons and rubber bands from his vehicle and obtained a warrant for a blood sample as part of their investigation.

The California arrest is separate from the Nevada proceedings. The allegations in all three matters have yet to be tested in court, and no findings of guilt have been made.