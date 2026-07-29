Jurassic World star Justice Smith reportedly joins Heated Rivalry season 2 cast

Actor Justice Smith has reportedly been cast in Heated Rivalry season 2, with beginning earlier this week.

Smith, known for his roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and All the Bright Places, is alleged by deuxmoi to play Harris Dover, a character from Rachel Reid‘s Game Changers book series.

An Instagram post shared a tip with followers, reading: “Hi. Heated Rivalry S2 casting news: Justice Smith will be playing Harris. Production started yesterday.”

Author Reid has previously explained that Heated Rivalry season 2 will mostly be based on The Long Game… “but there’s another book, Role Model, that kind of overlaps it.”

What is Role Model by Rachel Reid about?

Role Model focuses on Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, a social media manager for the ice hockey team the Ottawa Centaurs, led by Connor Storrie‘s character Ilya Rozanov.

Based on the original book, part of the Heated Rivalry season 2 storyline will follow Harris’s romance with bully-turned-lover Troy.

Smith himself is publicly queer, having previously described his sexuality as fluid, which aligns with his performance as Owen/Isabel in I Saw the TV Glow.

What is Heated Rivalry season 2 about?

Combining the two novels’ storylines, the plot focused on protagonists Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya picks up roughly ten years into their relationship – three years after the season 1 finale.

The book explores Ilya’s struggles with his mental health and his desire for a public relationship with Shane.

In true Heated Rivalry fashion, they argue, make up and, after a turbulent but passionate closeted relationship, go public when they are photographed kissing in the back of a teammate’s picture.

When is Heated Rivalry season 2 coming out?

Heated Rivalry season 2 is scheduled for an April 2027 release on Sky in the UK.

Attitude has contacted Accent Aigu Entertainment for comment.