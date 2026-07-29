Madonna announces WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 performance date

Madonna has revealed her WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 performance date in an Instagram Story, teasing special guests.

Following Club Confessions events at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Paris, and New York City, MISTR and Madonna arrive in Amsterdam on 1 August for one of the tour’s biggest moments yet at the World Pride Music Festival.

The evening will feature Madonna, Stuart Price, Honey Dijon and special guests.

Madonna has taken her Club Confessions album launch party across the globe, including Los Angeles, London, New York City and Paris.

Madonna teases WorldPride performance

WorldPride Amsterdam 2026 follows the release of her 15th studio album, Confessions II, released on 3 July 2026.

Both Madonna and WorldPride teased her appearance yesterday (28 July) via a cryptic Dutch message paying homage to her single with Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Bring Your Love’.

“IK HEB IETS WAAR IK OVER WIL PRATEN,” wrote Madonna, which translates into English as: “I’ve got something I wanna talk about.”

When is Club Confessions: Amsterdam?

Club Confessions: Amsterdam lands on the same day as the Canal Parade, which is expected to draw between 500,000 and 750,000 spectators, all celebrating one of the biggest Prides in the world.

The Queen of Pop last staged a surprise Pride pop-up concert in Times Square, New York City, on 4 June. Following the release of her album on 3 July, Madonna also stunned audiences at the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final half-time show, serving up a variety of viral internet moments.

Since Confessions II dropped earlier this month, it has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart.

Who is performing at WorldPride 2026?

WorldPride continues following the Canal Parade with the Unity Concert on 4 August, featuring performances by Beth Ditto (The Gossip), Billy Porter (Pose), Gustaph and more.

On 6 August, Museumplein transforms into one giant dancefloor during the Wedding Party XXL, and on 8 August, Amsterdam WorldPride ends with the Closing Concert, featuring Olly Alexander, The Blessed Madonna and Lion Babe, among many others.