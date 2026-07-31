Boy George to no longer appear in Jesus Christ Superstar

Boy George‘s manager has announced that the Culture Club frontman will no longer perform in Jesus Christ Superstar on the West End.

The announcement comes just days before the singer was due to begin performances as King Herod at the London Palladium from 3 to 15 August 2026.

In a statement shared on social media, George’s manager, Paul Kemsley, wrote: “After careful consideration, I have decided, in my capacity as Boy George’s manager, that he will no longer be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Boy George’s manager withdraws singer from Jesus Christ Superstar

“The decision has been made with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company. We are grateful for the professionalism and understanding they have shown throughout and sincerely wish everyone involved every success with the production.”

He noted that fans of George may have bought tickets specifically to see him perform: “To those fans, we offer our sincere apologies for the disappointment this decision may cause, and we are deeply grateful for their continued loyalty and support,” wrote Kemsley.

Why was George pulled from Jesus Christ Superstar?

Without explaining the specific reasons why George has pulled out of the West End production, his manager added: “George has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions, and I have always respected him for that. Equally, I believe it is my responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interests of my artist while also showing respect to others.”

“In this instance, I felt it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.”

‘We Will Dance Again’ faces criticism

The announcement comes shortly after the release of his pro-Israel single ‘We Will Dance Again‘, a song expressing support for Israel following the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack, which has faced criticism online.

Following the release, followers slammed George in the comments, and the singer responded in his defence. One wrote: “I want compensation for my time playing your music you genocidal freak,” to which George replied: “No refund sucker!”

Another commented: “You’ve lost a lot of respect especially those who grew up listening to your music,” promoting George to reply: “All of this is mythical. I have not lost what I never had. Where were you when I was on the floor. Go fuck yourself!”

The song comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has left an estimated 32 Palestinians dead since April 2026.

George comments following West End exit

Posting on X following his manager’s announcement, George seemed to address the criticism he has faced since releasing his latest song.

“It doesn’t matter what I think or what you think. When will you realise you’re doing NOTHING! It’s a fucking joke. I am even falling out with Jewish friends. The madness knows no bounds.”