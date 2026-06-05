Porn star Drake Von claims ‘all allegations are false’ after his reported arrest

Porn star Drake Von has denied allegations that he strangled a female partner at a million-dollar home in Las Vegas, following his arrest on Tuesday (2 June).

According to TMZ, police arrested the 23-year-old OnlyFans content creator earlier this week, charging him with a series of domestic battery offences.

The alleged charges include domestic battery by strangulation, coercion involving domestic violence, and misdemeanour domestic battery.

“Content will be made soon about it” – Drake Von plans to speak about his reported arrest

Von, who is bisexual, has now denied the claims made against him. Speaking to TMZ, he said: “All allegations are false, charges will be dropped, and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Von added, “Content will be made soon about it”, and revealed it was all part of a “publicity stunt”.

TMZ claimed the porn star is being held in a Vegas jail cell on a $25,000 (£18,603) bond, and that Von will remain in custody until he is released pending trial.

Von is one of OnlyFans’s top 0.1 per cent earners

The arrest comes after Von’s reality TV debut on OUTtv’s Ultimate Boys Trip, alongside Joey Mills, Max Konnor and other notable gay adult stars, released in late April 2026.

Von is one of OnlyFans’s top 0.1 per cent earners and, after moving to Las Vegas in 2024, went on to receive recognition at the GayVN Awards for Best Twink and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab that year.

In 2025, Von sparked controversy after announcing his “1,000 bottoms” challenge, revealing plans to have sex with 1,000 men in a single day.

Von has not yet released his “1,000 bottoms” challenge

Von defended the sex stunt in an interview with PRIDE, claiming the challenge was an attempt to raise awareness about safe sex.

“Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge. You must also be an active practitioner of safe sex,” he told the outlet. “This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.”

As of the time of publishing, no footage has surfaced and no final date has been set beyond “this year”, though planning is reportedly well underway.