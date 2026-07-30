Brighton Pride 2026 performance times: Here’s the full weekend lineup and timings

Looking for Brighton & Hove Pride 2026 performance times? Here’s your complete guide to who’s playing where and when at Pride on the Park this year.

Saturday 1 August will see BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter RAYE close the Main Stage with a 90-minute headline performance, while Diana Ross will bring the weekend to a spectacular finish on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, festivalgoers can catch RuPaul’s first-ever Brighton Pride appearance, alongside sets from Jessie J, Leigh-Anne, Self Esteem, Melanie C, Paris Hilton, Five, Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Patrick Mason, Daniel Avery, Bimini and more.

Whether you’re wondering what time Raye will go on stage at Brighton Pride, when Diana Ross’s Brighton Pride peformance will start, or when Armand Van Helden’s set starts, this is the full guide you need. Make sure to save this page so you can refer to it across the weekend…

Saturday 1 August

Main Stage

Wondering what time RAYE will be on at Brighton Pride 2026? The singer will be closing Saturday’s main stage with a 90-minute slot from 21:00 to 22:30. Here are the full Brighton Pride 2026 Saturday performance times.

12:35–12:45 – Jonny Woo

– Jonny Woo 12:50–13:40 – Moonchild Sanelly

– Moonchild Sanelly 14:00–14:50 – Leigh-Anne

– Leigh-Anne 15:15–16:05 – RuPaul – DJ Set (Icon Slot)

– RuPaul – DJ Set (Icon Slot) 16:35–17:25 – G Flip

– G Flip 17:55–18:45 – Self Esteem

– Self Esteem 19:25–20:15 – Jessie J

– Jessie J 21:00–22:30 – RAYE

State of Us Dance Arena

13:00–13:45 – My Other Arth

– My Other Arth 13:45–14:45 – Dykes On Decks

– Dykes On Decks 14:45–15:45 – Joshua James

– Joshua James 15:45–16:45 – Oxylion and Danger

– Oxylion and Danger 16:45–17:45 – Bimini

– Bimini 17:45–18:00 – Alison Limerick (PA)

– Alison Limerick (PA) 18:00–19:00 – Daniel Avery (Electro Set)

– Daniel Avery (Electro Set) 19:00–20:30 – Patrick Mason House Set

– Patrick Mason House Set 20:30–22:00 – Purple Disco Machine

Sunday 2 August

Want to know what time Diana Ross is on at Brighton Pride 2025? The diva will be closing out the weekend with a headline set on Sunday 2 August from 20:30 to 22:00 on the Main Stage. Here’s the full Brighton Pride 2026 Sunday performance times.

Main Stage

13:00–13:10 – Rhys’ Pieces

– Rhys’ Pieces 13:10–13:55 – Pale Waves

– Pale Waves 14:15–14:35 – Caty Baiser

– Caty Baiser 14:55–15:45 – Melanie C

– Melanie C 16:15–17:05 – Holly Johnson

– Holly Johnson 17:40–18:25 – Paris Hilton

– Paris Hilton 19:00–19:50 – Five

– Five 20:30–22:00 – Diana Ross

State of Us Dance Arena

13:30–14:30 – Affie Go Bang

– Affie Go Bang 14:30–15:30 – Sophie Lloyd

– Sophie Lloyd 15:30–16:30 – I. Jordan

– I. Jordan 16:30–17:30 – Hannah Wants

– Hannah Wants 17:30–18:30 – HAAi

– HAAi 18:30–19:30 – Girls Don’t Sync

– Girls Don’t Sync 19:30–21:00 – Armand Van Helden

Brighton & Hove Pride returns to Preston Park on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August, marking its 35th anniversary with one of its biggest line-ups to date.

Alongside the music programme, the weekend will once again feature the city’s iconic Community Parade, LGBTQ+ community spaces and fundraising activities supporting local charities.

Buy final tickets for Pride on the Park 2026 at prideonthepark.co.uk.