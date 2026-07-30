Brighton Pride 2026 performance times: Here’s the full weekend lineup and timings
From RAYE, Diana Ross, Paris Hilton, to RuPaul and more, here's the official Brighton Pride 2026 performance schedule
By Callum Wells
Looking for Brighton & Hove Pride 2026 performance times? Here’s your complete guide to who’s playing where and when at Pride on the Park this year.
Saturday 1 August will see BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter RAYE close the Main Stage with a 90-minute headline performance, while Diana Ross will bring the weekend to a spectacular finish on Sunday evening.
Elsewhere, festivalgoers can catch RuPaul’s first-ever Brighton Pride appearance, alongside sets from Jessie J, Leigh-Anne, Self Esteem, Melanie C, Paris Hilton, Five, Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Patrick Mason, Daniel Avery, Bimini and more.
Whether you’re wondering what time Raye will go on stage at Brighton Pride, when Diana Ross’s Brighton Pride peformance will start, or when Armand Van Helden’s set starts, this is the full guide you need. Make sure to save this page so you can refer to it across the weekend…
Saturday 1 August
Main Stage
Wondering what time RAYE will be on at Brighton Pride 2026? The singer will be closing Saturday’s main stage with a 90-minute slot from 21:00 to 22:30. Here are the full Brighton Pride 2026 Saturday performance times.
- 12:35–12:45 – Jonny Woo
- 12:50–13:40 – Moonchild Sanelly
- 14:00–14:50 – Leigh-Anne
- 15:15–16:05 – RuPaul – DJ Set (Icon Slot)
- 16:35–17:25 – G Flip
- 17:55–18:45 – Self Esteem
- 19:25–20:15 – Jessie J
- 21:00–22:30 – RAYE
State of Us Dance Arena
- 13:00–13:45 – My Other Arth
- 13:45–14:45 – Dykes On Decks
- 14:45–15:45 – Joshua James
- 15:45–16:45 – Oxylion and Danger
- 16:45–17:45 – Bimini
- 17:45–18:00 – Alison Limerick (PA)
- 18:00–19:00 – Daniel Avery (Electro Set)
- 19:00–20:30 – Patrick Mason House Set
- 20:30–22:00 – Purple Disco Machine
Sunday 2 August
Want to know what time Diana Ross is on at Brighton Pride 2025? The diva will be closing out the weekend with a headline set on Sunday 2 August from 20:30 to 22:00 on the Main Stage. Here’s the full Brighton Pride 2026 Sunday performance times.
Main Stage
- 13:00–13:10 – Rhys’ Pieces
- 13:10–13:55 – Pale Waves
- 14:15–14:35 – Caty Baiser
- 14:55–15:45 – Melanie C
- 16:15–17:05 – Holly Johnson
- 17:40–18:25 – Paris Hilton
- 19:00–19:50 – Five
- 20:30–22:00 – Diana Ross
State of Us Dance Arena
- 13:30–14:30 – Affie Go Bang
- 14:30–15:30 – Sophie Lloyd
- 15:30–16:30 – I. Jordan
- 16:30–17:30 – Hannah Wants
- 17:30–18:30 – HAAi
- 18:30–19:30 – Girls Don’t Sync
- 19:30–21:00 – Armand Van Helden
Brighton & Hove Pride returns to Preston Park on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August, marking its 35th anniversary with one of its biggest line-ups to date.
Alongside the music programme, the weekend will once again feature the city’s iconic Community Parade, LGBTQ+ community spaces and fundraising activities supporting local charities.
Buy final tickets for Pride on the Park 2026 at prideonthepark.co.uk.