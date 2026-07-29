‘Queer Milk’ support group faces criticism – here’s what the research says about trans women’s lactation

LGBT Health and Wellbeing, a Scottish charity that receives public funding, has gone viral for its pro-trans “Queer Milk” support group.

The weekly Edinburgh-based group is aimed at LGBTQ+ parents aged 16 and over who are “breastfeeding, chestfeeding, or giving human milk to their baby”.

The charity states: “We welcome the entire diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, including non-binary, queer, intersex, asexual people and all identities under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella.”

LGBT Health and Wellbeing faces backlash over “Queer Milk”

LGBT Health and Wellbeing receives public funding from the Scottish Government, NHS and local councils as part of the Equality and Human Rights Fund, though the organisation has recently faced backlash from gender-critical groups.

According to The Sunday Times, For Women Scotland, which has campaigned against changes to the legal recognition of gender identity, claimed taxpayers would be “sickened” to find out their money was being used to fund a “creepy and highly disturbing practice”.

Susan Smith, director of For Women Scotland, said LGBT Health and Wellbeing was “actively and openly encouraging the sinister idea that men can breastfeed, using public money, which will rightly sicken taxpayers”.

Susan Smith, director of For Women Scotland described “queer milk” as a “perverse idea”

She added: “To state the obvious, biological men cannot breastfeed babies. Whatever hormone-induced gloop their bodies might be chemically engineered to produce, it is not human milk.”

She called for the SNP Government, NHS and Scottish councils to discontinue their support for the queer collective and what she described as “perverse ideas”.

Responding to the criticism, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Funding provided to organisations through the Equality and Human Rights Fund is for specific, agreed activities.”

“We do not provide funding for lactation services through this fund.”

Can a trans woman lactate?

According to academic research, trans women can produce human milk through the use of specific hormone induction and regular breast pumping to stimulate milk production. However, rather than being referred to as breastfeeding, the process is known as induced lactation.

However, as other research has stated, the amount of milk produced varies, and some individuals may require additional support when feeding their child.

A 2018 study published by the Transgender Health journal reported the first documented case of a transgender woman breastfeeding a baby.

What hormone produces breast milk?

The woman had been on hormone replacement therapy for six years and had not undergone gender reassignment surgery. After taking hormones similar to those produced naturally by biological mothers, she was able to produce milk.

One medication that can help trigger breast milk production is domperidone, which increases levels of prolactin – the hormone responsible for stimulating milk production.