Mariah Carey fans are convinced UK Christmas tour is on the way after Live Nation teaser

Mariah Carey fans are convinced the Queen of Christmas is about to unwrap a festive UK tour announcement after Live Nation UK shared a cryptic teaser on social media.

The promoter posted an Instagram video today (29 July) showing a sleigh flying over Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s The O2 as the opening notes of Carey’s festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You begin to play.

The caption simply read: “Did someone say Christmas is coming?”

“After years of playing seasonal shows only in America, [Mariah’s] about to announce a whole European Christmas tour” – a source told The Sun

While Live Nation stopped short of naming Carey, fans were quick to put the clues together, with many interpreting the post as a teaser for a UK Christmas tour.

One commented, “Let’s go Mariah!!” while another said, “Mariahh,” alongside three heart emojis.

The video comes just weeks after a report in The Sun claimed Carey is planning to bring her festive show back to Europe for the first time in eight years, with London and Manchester expected to feature on the itinerary.

A source said: “It’s been a long time since UK fans got to see Mariah perform her festive classics, but the wait is nearly over.

Neither Live Nation nor Carey has confirmed any UK tour dates

“After years of playing seasonal shows only in America, she’s about to announce a whole European Christmas tour.”

If confirmed, the shows would mark Carey’s return to UK arenas with her hugely popular holiday spectacular, built around Merry Christmas favourites including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Oh Santa! and Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

Neither Live Nation nor Carey has confirmed any UK tour dates.

Carey last brought her Christmas show to the UK in 2017.