Porn star Drake Von arrested for second time in a month after Las Vegas car crash

Drake Von has been arrested in Las Vegas for a second time this month, according to US reports.

The porn star, whose legal name is Dawson Bacon, was taken into custody on Saturday (20 June) and charged with one count of misdemeanour driving under the influence (DUI), court records show. The arrest reportedly followed a collision involving another vehicle. Images published by TMZ appear to show extensive damage to the passenger side of the car allegedly driven by Von.

The latest charge comes weeks after the adult entertainer was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in Las Vegas.

Why was Drake Von arrested last month in Las Vegas?

Earlier this month, Bacon was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and misdemeanour domestic battery following an incident involving his partner. Prosecutors have not dropped those charges, and the case remains ongoing.

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Following his earlier arrest, Bacon denied wrongdoing. In a comment to Out, he described the incident as a “publicity stunt” and said he believed the charges would ultimately be dismissed.

However, according to police documents, investigators alleged that an argument between Bacon and his partner escalated into a physical confrontation. The allegations have not been tested in court, and Bacon has not been convicted of any offence relating to the case.

Who is Drake Von?

Von is a bisexual adult performer, famed for announcing plans to film a sexual challenge involving 1,000 men. He has also appeared on the reality series Ultimate Boys Trip.

Neither Las Vegas police nor Bacon had publicly commented on the DUI arrest beyond the information contained in court records at the time of reporting.

The DUI charge and the earlier domestic violence case are separate matters. Both remain before the courts, and no findings of guilt have been made in either case.