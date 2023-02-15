University cancels choir group performance because of gay member

The King’s Singers, a British a cappella ensemble, were prevented from performing a gig because one of their choir singers is gay.

The group were set to perform at Pensacola Christian College, Florida on Saturday (11 February). However, the concert was cancelled with two hours’ notice.

The college cited the cancellation came after “learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture.”

“The college cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates the Holy Scripture,” the statement added.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jonathan Howard, a member of the choir, called the cancellation “really shocking” and “hurtful.”

“Music can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together”

Two members of the choir are gay, Howard said. However, a statement by Pensacola Christian College made reference to only one.

The group wrote on their socials that they were also “deeply saddened” by the nature of the concert’s cancellation.

The ensemble added they had performed at the College before and had entered the contract knowing that it was a Christian institution.

“Our belief is that music can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together,” they furthermore shared.

The also added: “We hope that any conversations that follow might encourage a greater sense of love, acceptance and inclusion.”

The choir show’s cancellation is the latest incident in Florida that points to a rise in LGBTQ discrimination.

Nearly a year ago, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. It bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms. He’s since doubled down and promised to fight “woke ideology”.

This year, Florida theatre students claimed they’d been ‘Don’t Say Gay-ed’ after their performance of the play Indecent was cancelled.

Also, last month, a Florida school anti-trans bathroom ban was upheld in court after it was deemed constitutional.