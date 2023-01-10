Florida students claim they’ve been ‘Don’t Say Gay-ed’ over cancelled play

Students at a Florida performing arts high school have claimed the cancellation of their play was the result of censorship.

Theatre students at the Douglas Anderson School of the Performing Arts were set to perform Paula Vogel’s play Indecent in March.

However, the students have alleged to Teen Vogue they have been “Don’t Say Gay-ed” over the play’s contents.

Indecent is a queer Jewish love story about the controversy centred around the 1923 production of God of Vengeance, which was shut down on Broadway for obscenity.

Duval County Public Schools stated the show’s cancellation was due to its “adult sexual dialogue” and not Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

The bill – officially called the Parental Rights in Education law – effectively bans discussions of LGBTQ topics in public schools.

The law has been criticised for its lack of definition, vagueness and therefore its potentially wide application.

Madeline Scotti, a senior at the high school, was set to play one of the lead roles in the production.

“It’s baffling that a show written about the detrimental effects of censorship is being censored,” Scotti said. “What about love should be censored? How is this impure?”

However, the school’s spokesperson, Tracy Pierce, told the press that the play’s content is “inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences.”

Furthermore, students said they don’t believe the school district’s comment as productions of RENT and Chicago went ahead before the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law was passed.

“To the students at Douglas Anderson High: I am sorry your superintendent cancelled Indecent,” the Indecent playwright wrote in an open letter.

“You know how beautiful I think love is for all souls,” Vogel continued.

“But I also want you to know how much love I feel for the world as Jew. I am proud of my love and my faith, and I am so proud of all of you.”

What a field day for education! I believe your students are young artists who can more than handle the conversation. It would be great for the parents too. And I

— Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) January 7, 2023

Vogel then addressed the school’s leadership, asking why “structuring post-play discussions” didn’t take place.

“I believe your students are young artists who can more than handle the conversation,” she added.

“It would be great for the parents too. And I am more than willing to come down for the conversation.”

The school leadership stated Indecent would be swapped for a different production “more suitable for student performers and student audiences.”