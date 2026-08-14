Here’s why you won’t see photos of Luigi Mangione in court today

Luigi Mangione is appearing in federal court in New York today – but there will be no photos or videos of him from inside the courtroom.

The 28-year-old is due to appear before US district judge Margaret Garnett in Manhattan, where he is expected to plead guilty to federal charges connected to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Mangione still faces a separate state murder trial, which is scheduled to begin in September.

But journalists covering today’s hearing are facing strict restrictions on the use of technology inside the courtroom.

Why are there no photos or videos of Luigi Mangione in court?

BBC reporter Kayla Epstein explained that she and her colleague would not be allowed to use phones or laptops while inside the federal courtroom.

Instead, the reporters will be relying on “good old fashioned pen and paper” to record what happens during the hearing, before heading outside once proceedings conclude to report the latest developments.

She wrote, “That’s because federal courts bar the public and most press from using these devices in a courtroom, besides a handful of journalists who are exempt here at the Southern District of New York.

“We’ll be using good old fashioned pen and paper to record everything that happens inside” – BBC reporter Kayla Epstein

“We’ll be using good old fashioned pen and paper to record everything that happens inside, then running outside as soon as court is out to report the news.

“It also means you won’t be seeing any photos or videos of Mangione’s appearance in the courtroom today.”

Federal courts generally prohibit electronic devices and cameras from being used during proceedings, with only a small number of journalists receiving exemptions.

Today’s hearing comes amid intense interest in Mangione’s case, with reports that he is expected to plead guilty to federal stalking charges related to Thompson’s killing.

A guilty plea could also have major implications for his separate New York state murder case, which is due to go to trial next month.

Read here: Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione may have found love behind bars, new book claims.