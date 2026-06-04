Porn star Drake Von arrested over alleged domestic incident with partner

Award-winning bisexual porn star Drake Von has been arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly attempting to strangle his partner during a domestic incident.

According to TMZ, police arrested the 23-year-old OnlyFans content creator on Tuesday (2 June), charging him with a series of domestic battery offences.

Alleged charges include: domestic battery by strangulation, coercion involving domestic violence, and misdemeanour domestic battery.

Drake Von was arrested after an alleged domestic incident at a million-dollar home in Las Vegas

The alleged incident reportedly took place at a million-dollar home in Las Vegas, where Von is based.

Von is publicly in a relationship with adult content creator Mark LAX, though the identity of the “partner” involved has not yet been released.

TMZ claim the porn star is being held in a Vegas jail cell on a bond of $25,000 (£18,603), before Von can be released while awaiting trial.

His arrest comes after Von’s reality TV debut on OUTtv’s Ultimate Boys Trip alongside Joey Mills, Max Konnor, and other notable gay adult stars, released in late April 2026.

What is Von’s “1,000 bottoms” challenge?

In 2025, Von sparked controversy after he announced his “1,000 bottoms” challenge, revealing plans to have sex with 1,000 men in a single day.

Von defended the challenge in an interview with PRIDE, claiming the sex scandal is an attempt to raise awareness about safe sex.

“Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge. You must also be an active practitioner of safe sex,” he told the outlet. “This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.”

Von has yet to release his “1,000 bottoms” challenge

As of the time of publishing, no footage has surfaced and no final date has been set beyond “this year”, but planning is well underway.

Speaking exclusively with Attitude, he said it was originally a “joke and a gag”, but after the challenge got picked up by the wider press, he recalled: “I think I have to actually commit to it and be serious about it.”

Von is one of OnlyFans’ top 0.1 per cent earners, and after moving to Las Vegas in 2024, went on to win porn recognition for Best Twink and Hottest All-Male Creator Collab at that year’s GayVN Awards.