James Haven reveals how closeted gay stars meet privately in Hollywood

James Haven, brother of Angelina Jolie, has opened up about dating as a closeted gay man in Hollywood before coming out earlier this month.

Haven first spoke about his sexuality during a Substack livestream last Thursday (6 August), in conversation with his ex-wife and close friend, Romi Imbelli.

Since then, he has broken his silence on Jon Dean’s All Out podcast, giving his first in-depth interview since coming out as gay.

James Haven talks about coming out as gay

During the interview, he described himself as a “new person” and revealed his father, Jon Voight’s, positive reaction to the news.

In another segment of the video, Haven gave an insight into dating in the limelight before his sexuality became public knowledge.

“Sometimes it’s just an action taken or an invite,” said Haven. He gave an example of an Oscars luncheon where a winner followed him into the bathroom: “The person just followed me.”

“It starts with an assistant” – Haven on dating as a closeted man in Hollywood

In the majority of instances outside of events, Haven said: “It starts with an assistant… never the person,” who either gives their real name or a code name.

“Then it just becomes like, ‘Hey, come to the whatever,’ which is of course like code for it. Come to a place where we all leave in a different vehicle so no one knows.”

“And then you end up in like a warehouse,” or a private jet, said Haven. He said things are different now after coming out.

During the interview, he was joined by his ex-wife, Imbelli, whom he married in 2024 and divorced in 2025. She remains a supportive confidante.