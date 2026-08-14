WNBA hits back at ‘bad-faith’ campaigners calling for no trans women in the league

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has hit back at campaigners calling for trans women to be barred from playing in the league.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, a WNBA spokesperson said there are currently no transgender eligibility issues affecting the league and that it will not allow “bad-faith efforts” to marginalise the community.

In full, the comment reads: “Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online.”

“We strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts” – WNBA addressing those campaigning against trans women participating in the league

“We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league.”

The statement continued: “There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalise others.”

Several sportspeople have weighed in on the debate, with some calling for trans women to be barred from participating in the league. It is worth noting that the WNBA has never had a publicly transgender woman player.

Sophie Cunningham says it is “common sense” to bar trans women

The conversation was first brought into the spotlight by WNBA player Sophie Cunningham last month, who told ESPN that it is “common sense” to keep transgender women out of women’s sport.

“I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

Former NBA players Royce White and Enes Kanter Freedom have also weighed in on the debate, mocking the trans community.

In a video appearing on Fox News @ Night, White said: “I never knew I could be a woman. I trusted the science. Now, it would appear, I’m a sometimes-identifying Black transgender lesbian.”

Caitlyn Jenner says the WNBA should introduce a biological-sex-based approach

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has also said she agrees with those campaigning against trans women participating in women’s sport, despite being trans herself.

On player eligibility, the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) states: “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” However, the league has not specified whether trans women are included under the eligibility rules.

After the conversation gained widespread attention, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to the relevant teams addressing the issue, although she had not yet reached a conclusion.

The WNBA continue to discuss the trans debate

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” Engelbert wrote in the memo, obtained by The Associated Press.

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”