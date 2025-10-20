OnlyFans star Drake Von plans to beat Bonnie Blue’s record with ‘1000 bottoms vs. one top’ sex stunt

OnlyFans star Drake Von has announced plans to film a sexual challenge involving 1,000 men, following Bonnie Blue‘s own record-breaking claims.

Blue, who says she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours this year, has influenced a number of others to attempt similar stunts. Von is now preparing to try to exceed that figure.

The adult creator announced the plan in a TikTok video, set to the track ‘Shake It To The Max’. It showed him surrounded by a group of men while imitating sexual positions.

In the caption, he wrote: “It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie blue, can I take them all?”

He referred to the event as “1,000 bottoms versus one top”, with himself as the latter. On Instagram, he later confirmed that “plans were in the works” and that an “announcement” was coming, though no date has been given.

Responses to the video were divided. “This is so much better than 100 tops vs 1 bottom. That’s way too aggressive sounding,” one commenter wrote. Another joked, “Bonnie blue looks weird here!”, while a third added, “Make it happen,” with prayer emojis.

Others questioned the practicality of the idea. “Also ain’t no mathematician but 1000 seems a bit over exaggerated,” one person wrote.

Bonnie Blue says she completed her 12-hour challenge earlier this year

Medical experts have not verified any world record for the number of sexual partners or acts by a single man in a day. Given that most men experience a “refractory period” lasting between five and fifteen minutes after ejaculation, a twelve-hour timeframe would theoretically allow for around 48 encounters.

Von has not said whether each encounter would require orgasm, leaving uncertainty over what would qualify as a completed act.

Blue became one of the most discussed figures on OnlyFans earlier this year after claiming to have completed her 12-hour challenge. The stunt attracted widespread attention across adult platforms and social media, with some creators questioning whether the numbers were realistic.