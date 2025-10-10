HS Tikky Tokky threatens to sue fans over ‘zesty’ AI clips of him applying makeup and coming out as gay

HS Tikky Tokky has spoken out after AI-generated clips of him applying makeup, wearing a dress, and coming out as gay went viral on TikTok.

Harrison Sullivan, better known online as HS Tikky Tokky, has become known within the LGBTQ+ community for his homophobic remarks – a topic recently addressed by Louis Theroux in an upcoming documentary.

Now, the content creator has threatened to take legal action after viral AI videos showed him presenting as a gay man. This is despite UK law ruling that calling someone gay is not considered defamatory.

“I’m not happy with them, especially the ones that make me out to be zesty” – HS Tikky Tokky on viral AI videos

During a livestream this week, he spoke about seeing the clips: “I just want to let you know, I’m not happy with them, especially the ones that make me out to be zesty, the ones that make me out to be doing makeup.”

He added: “I’ve seen people trying to get clout and clips off of my name. It is actually defamation at this point. I’m actually taking it there.”

Urban Dictionary describes “zesty” as a term for someone who “looks gay”.

“You’re defaming me to people that I care about” – he says, despite UK law ruling that calling someone gay is not considered defamatory

Sullivan spoke about family members reaching out to him raising concern: “ I’ve got family members, my uncle said calling me, going, ‘Why are you doing makeup?'”

He concluded: “You’re defaming me to people that I care about… if I see any more of these videos that are taking it too far, I will take legal action in the UK against you.”

HS Tikky Tokky is not the only content creator which has been victim of these deepfakes, Youtube star Jake Paul has also been seen in the same scenarios.

“AI is getting out of hand,” Paul said in one of his videos reacting to the controversy.