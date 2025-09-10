Louis Theroux confronts TikTok’s HSTikkyTokky over ‘homophobic’ remarks – after claim he’d ‘disown’ a gay son

Louis Theroux has gone viral on TikTok for confronting influencer Harrison Sullivan – better known as HSTikkyTokky – over homophobic comments.

The clash took place during filming for a project allegedly to be a Netflix documentary about masculine influencers and the online “manosphere”.

In one clip, Theroux recites a previous remark Sullivan had made: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer – I’m all those things.”

Sullivan responds: “That’s my way of saying I don’t care. Say what you want about me, I am that, cool. I don’t care. And what?”

When Theroux asks if he genuinely sees himself as those things, Sullivan replied: “No.”

Sullivan’s mother also appears in the footage, stepping in to defend her son, saying: “You’re not homophobic.”

“I actually have a gay mate I have partied in Ibiza with before” – Harrison Sullivan on defending himself as not homophobic

Theroux, unconvinced, pointed out more of Sullivan’s past comments, including saying that if he had a gay son he would “disown him”.

Sullivan replied: “I have a gay mate, no I actually have a gay mate I have partied in Ibiza with before.”

He has also previously had trouble with the police. In 2024, officers urged Sullivan to hand himself in after he failed to appear in court, after allegedly crashing a McLaren supercar in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March last year.

“Oh look at this batty man” – Sullivan in a street TikTok interview

This is not the first time the content creator has drawn homophobic criticism. In one video, he is seen approaching a gay man in the street and harassing him while pretending to be gay, saying: “Oh look at this batty man.”

Another clip shows Sullivan ranting about LGBTQ+ content in schools: “I think kids are being taught about transgenderism and LGBTQ and they’re reading school books at school with two guys getting together instead of a guy and a girl… I think kids are exposed to a lot more than me just saying ‘bloody fuck’.”

In another incident, makeup content creator William Grande defended himself online after HSTikkyTokky uploaded an Instagram Story showing him at Ocean Beach in Ibiza, captioned: “Ibiza is full of interesting characters, mainly chi chi men.”

Sullivan has since deleted his Instagram account.