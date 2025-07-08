Peter Tatchell Foundation calls for ‘ceasefire’ in Palestine at Pride in London

The Peter Tatchell Foundation participated in the Pride in London parade on Saturday (5 July), focusing their message on solidarity with LGBTQ+ people in Palestine and raising concerns about human rights in Gaza.

The Foundation, led by human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, highlighted the treatment of LGBT people in Palestinian territories, particularly under the governance of Hamas in Gaza.

“Hamas is a sexist, homophobic and antisemitic dictatorship” – Peter Tatchell

Tatchell said: ““Queer organisations, events and advocacy are banned in Gaza. LGBTs are jailed, tortured and executed by Hamas. LGBTs are among the many tens of thousands Palestinian civilians killed by Israel’s murderous bombing campaign.”

“Hamas is a sexist, homophobic and antisemitic dictatorship that represses civil society and executes Palestinians who criticise its tyranny. It persecutes trade unionists, journalists, lawyers, socialists and students,” the activist added.

The group voiced support for a two-state solution, calling for peace, democracy, and human rights for both Palestinians and Israelis

“Ceasefire now!” – Peter Tatchell

“There can be no genuine Palestinian liberation without the liberation of Palestinian women and LGBTs,” said Tatchell.

“Ceasefire now! Release the Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails, especially Marwan Barghouti – the most popular Palestinian leader who supports a two-state solution and opposes attacks on civilians,” he added.

This year marked Peter Tatchell’s 54th consecutive appearance at London Pride. He was one of the organisers of the first UK Pride event in 1972.

At Pride in London, speaking exclusively to Attitude, the Mayor of London said Peter Tatchell was one of the main reasons and individuals who inspired him to believe that LGBTQ+ rights were worth fighting for.