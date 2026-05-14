The King’s Speech promises UK conversion practices ban once again

King Charles III delivered the annual The King’s Speech yesterday (13 May), in which he said the Labour government would introduce legislation to ban so-called conversion practices.

During the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster on Wednesday, the Sovereign set out the government’s priorities for the new parliamentary year.

Charles stated that the Government would draft a Conversion Practices Bill, promising a ban on measures intended to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The King’s Speech in 2024 previously stated the Labour government would introduce legislation to ban so-called conversion practices

This is the second time the King has stated that the Bill would be introduced, after a previous commitment to publish a draft bill was included in the 2024 King’s Speech.

In April this year, the Labour government failed to meet the deadline first introduced by former prime minister Theresa May in 2018, which was later upheld in the Labour Party’s 2024 manifesto.

The Labour government has continued to delay delivering its promised UK-wide ban.

“Four different prime ministers have promised to ban” – Stonewall’s Simon Blake on the proposed conversion practices ban

At the time, LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall chief executive Simon Blake OBE spoke on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, saying they were “disappointed” by the lack of action.

Previously promised by former prime ministers May, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the legislation has yet to be introduced.

“Four different prime ministers have promised to ban these abhorrent conversion practices, so this is an unacceptable position to be in,” said Blake.

Blake said the LGBTQ+ community is feeling “increasingly anxious and worried” about delays

“We are living in turbulent times for LGBTQ+ rights and many people in the community are feeling increasingly anxious and worried.”

“Every day the legislation is delayed reinforces the feeling that government is not listening to, or caring about, LGBTQ+ people and puts more and more people at risk of harm from these abuses,” added Blake.

Amnesty International UK has urged parliamentarians to take action. The human rights organisation identified in 2025 at least 12 groups promoting conversion practices in the UK.

Four of these groups, for which financial accounts were available, spent £2 million between 2019 and 2023 – an increase of 165 per cent.

If you have been affected by so-called conversion practices in the UK, help is available via Galop National Conversion Practices Helpline.