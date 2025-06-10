Doechii blasts Trump; defends trans community and ‘the people of Gaza’ in BET Award speech

Doechii has taken an opportunity to criticise US President Trump, as well as vouch for oppressed communities around the world in a recent award acceptance speech.

The bisexual rapper, who took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album earlier this year, recently accepted a trophy for Best Hip Hop Female at the BET Awards on Monday, 9 June.

Speaking to the audience, the ‘Anxiety’ hitmaker gushed: “I grew up watching this. I want to acknowledge all of the girls in my category that worked hard, extremely talented and very creative.

“You ladies are amazing. So, thank you, BET, for honouring me with this,” she went on, before taking pause to address recent political developments, namely Trump’s decision to deploy national guard troops to Los Angeles to intervene in civilian protests over immigration raids.

“But as much as I’m honoured by this award,” Doechii continued. “I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of ‘law and order’. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest.”

The rapper added: “I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.

“What type of government is that? People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. For black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza.”

The ‘Alter Ego’ singer ended her speech on a note of hope. “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear. I hope we stand together,” Doechii said. “My brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it. Thank you, BET!”