High School Musical star Joshua Bassett says eating disorder left him dreading shirtless scenes

Joshua Bassett, best known for his role as Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has opened up about his eating disorder and how it impacted shirtless scenes while filming.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show podcast yesterday (12 May), the 25-year-old discussed the contents of his new memoir, Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life, released on 5 May 2026.

Recalling the themes of body dysmorphia explored in his book, Bassett told podcast host Zach Sang about the pressures surrounding body image that he experienced as a childhood star.

“People come and attack your physical appearance” – Joshua Bassett recalling being a young actor working in Hollywood

“When you’re a teenager and you are given the world and a spotlight, you still have no self-worth, and then people come and attack your physical appearance, you take it personally,” said Bassett.

The actor was 17 years old when he was cast in the High School Musical series in 2018, during which he appeared in several shirtless scenes.

“There would be times where I got to a point where they’d be like: ‘All right, you’ve got to take off your shirt for this scene,’” Bassett recalled.

“It’s hard to tell that to somebody who’s deeply depressed” – Bassett recalling his ill-mental health whilst acting in the High School Musical series

The actor remembered refusing to strip due to his poor mental health at the time.

“Working out had become such a low priority for me, which is ironic because I think working out actually really does help your mental health.

“But it’s hard to tell that to somebody who’s deeply depressed,” Bassett said, admitting he worried viewers would make fun of his body.

Bassett is still haunted by his past insecurities

Despite growing in self-confidence, he said he continues to heal from past insecurities.

“I put on this shirt today, and I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘Man, I really wish the sleeves were more filled out.’”

He added that he then reminded himself: “‘You can’t wait until you’re at this perfect physique to love yourself.’”

Bassett gives advice to those struggling with self-image

“I think the most effective way to do that is from a place of love and accepting yourself where you’re at, versus shaming yourself or beating yourself up for not being where you want to be,” said Bassett.

His memoir, Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life, also touches on a near-fatal health crisis in 2021, which caused Bassett to struggle with a ketamine addiction “to numb the pain”.

Bassett came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, praising Harry Styles in a Clevver News interview as “hot”, adding: “I guess this is my coming out video.”

Joshua Bassett’s memoir, Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life, is available to purchase through selected retailers.

For support regarding eating disorders, please visit the official Mind website.