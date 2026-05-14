Hairspray filmmaker John Waters has come to Eminem’s defence, claiming he is “not homophobic” after the rapper gifted Elton John two cock rings on his wedding day in 2014.

Waters joined the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on Wednesday (May 13), where he said Eminem is on his list of celebrities he is yet to meet.

Lana Turner topped the list of Hollywood stars he has had the privilege of befriending, though there is one more he would like to tick off.

“He’s not homophobic” – John Waters comes to Eminem’s defence citing his Wedding gift to Elton John

“The only person left I want to meet is Eminem, and he still hasn’t called me and I’ve said it for two years,” said Waters.

Host Rogers looked stunned at the remark, asking: “What do you think is – what do you think is his deal?”

“He’s not homophobic. He gave Elton John and David Furnish for the wedding matching gold cock rings. He’s not homophobic.”

Eminem famously gifted John and husband David Furnish two diamond encrusted c*k rings at their 2014 wedding

John and Furnish officially married on 21 December 2014 at a star-studded ceremony at their Windsor estate in Berkshire, where, famously, the rapper gifted the couple two diamond-encrusted cock rings on velvet cushions.

Eminem has a long, controversial history of using homophobic slurs in his lyrics, particularly in his early career, including his 2013 hit ‘Rap God’.

In the Guinness World Record single for “most words in a hit single”, the musician uses controversial language such as “break a motherfuckin’ table over the back of a couple of faggots” and “Little gay-lookin’ boy / So gay I can barely say it with a straight face”.

“I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch” – Eminem raps in his ‘Fall’ diss track at Tyler, The Creator

On his 2018 diss track titled ‘Fall’ featuring Justin Vernon, Eminem called out a number of artists, aiming homophobic slurs at rapper Tyler, The Creator, whose lyrics have garnered widespread speculation about his sexuality.

“Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a faggot, bitch,” said Eminem, who later apologised for his use of homophobic language in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone.

He said he doesn’t equate the slurs to a person’s sexuality, stating instead: “It was more like calling someone a bitch or a punk or asshole.”

“He was just causing trouble” – Waters justifying Eminem’s homophobic lyrics

Waters said Eminem’s homophobic slurs in his lyrics didn’t bother him: “He was just causing trouble,” he exclaimed.