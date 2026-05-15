James Murray replaces Wes Streeting as health secretary

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed James Murray as the new secretary of state for health and social care, following Wes Streeting’s resignation on 14 May 2026.

Murray, who is publicly gay, has held multiple political roles since being elected in the 2019 general election, most recently serving as chief secretary to the treasury.

Streeting wrote a letter of resignation to Starmer yesterday, stating that despite the prime minister’s “courage and statesmanship… we need vision, we have a vacuum”.

“I have concluded that it would be dishonourable and unprincipled to do so” – Wes Streeting resigning as secretary of state for health and social care

Referencing his brief visit to Number 10 earlier this week, which prompted widespread speculation that Streeting was planning to resign and build political opposition to challenge Starmer, he wrote: “These are all good reasons for me to remain in post, but as you know from our conversation earlier this week, having lost confidence in your leadership, I have concluded that it would be dishonourable and unprincipled to do so.”

The former health secretary followed four ministers who resigned on Tuesday (12 May), after more than 80 Labour MPs urged the prime minister to step down.

Starmer is under significant pressure following the outcome of the recent local election results, where Labour reportedly lost 1,498 seats, leaving them with 1,068 councillors.

Streeting sites the 2026 local election results in his letter of resignation, describing Nigel Farage and his party as “dangerous”

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK surged dramatically in the election, winning 1,454 councillors and gaining 1,452 seats, overtaking traditional parties such as Labour and the Conservative Party.

“Last week’s election results were unprecedented – both in terms of the scale of the defeat and the consequences of that failure,” he said, describing Farage and his party as “dangerous”.

“Serving as your secretary of state for health and social care has been the greatest joy of my life and, regardless of our differences this week, I remain truly grateful,” Streeting concluded.

What has Steeting done for trans rights as health secretary?

During his tenure, Streeting’s support for the LGBTQ+ community has been the subject of significant debate, specifically regarding his record on trans issues.

In 2024, the former health secretary, who is publicly gay, introduced a ban on prescribing puberty blockers to trans youth under 18, citing the controversial Cass Review.

Following the pause of the PATHWAYS trial after it was launched in 2025, NHS England, under his tenure, stopped new prescriptions of gender-affirming hormones for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Ten LGBTQ+ youth organisations have recently urged Streeting to reverse the restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare and to “start listening to the trans young people his decisions impact.”

Where does James Murray stand on trans issues?

Following his resignation, the spotlight is now on Murray, as the LGBTQ+ community awaits his approach to trans rights.

Looking through Murray’s history of statements on trans issues, the newly appointed health secretary has shown vague support for trans rights, previously telling TalkRadioTV in 2022: “I believe trans women are women,” though he was hesitant to respond on trans women participating in women’s sport.

Following the April 2025 UK Supreme Court ruling defining gender as biological sex, he wrote in a letter obtained by a Reddit user: “It is important that we ensure dignity and respect for all. Trans people should have access to services they need but in keeping with the ruling.”

He has also expressed support for the UK’s ongoing promise to ban so-called conversion practices, stating his “commitment to protecting trans people, such as through a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices”.

Murray lives in London’s West Ealing with his husband Tom Griffiths, where he previously served as a local MP.