Reform UK councillor resigns following reports of performing in gay porn

Stephen Mousdell, a newly elected Reform UK councillor for Haydock in St Helens, has resigned following reports about his involvement in the gay adult film industry.

In an investigation published by LBC yesterday (14 May), the outlet found that he appeared in dozens of NSFW videos posted to his OnlyFans account under the name “LachlanTaylorUK”.

The account described him as a “gay pornstar and DJ”, while his X profile described him as having size eight feet and openly referenced interests in “workies”, “truckers”, “bears” and “stocky blokes”.

Stephen Mousdell was elected as councillor for Haydock Ward in St Helens during the 2026 local elections

Mousdell was elected as a councillor for Haydock Ward in St Helens at the recent local elections, winning 1,331 votes, as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK performed strongly across the country.

Reform UK surged dramatically in last week’s local elections, winning 1,452 council seats and gaining 1,454 councillors, overtaking traditional parties such as Labour and the Conservative Party.

“We have always been transparent about it and are not ashamed” – Mousdell on his gay porn hustle

In a statement obtained by LBC, Mousdell announced his resignation today (15 May) following the exposure.

“Recently, things have come out with regard to myself and my partner,” he said. “We have always been transparent about it and are not ashamed of what we do.”

Mousdell continued: “We have full-time jobs and also have adult professions, in which we abide by all EU and UK laws.”

“I am resigning as Reform councillor for Haydock Ward” – Mousdell quitting following the gay porn LBC report

Stepping down from his duties, he said: “It is with sincere regret that I am resigning as Reform councillor for Haydock Ward.

“This is due to the immense pressures from the media, from individuals within the town hall, from certain parties and individuals who were not elected as councillors, over a conflict of interest with regards to being a public figure in office and doing an adult profession.”

A spokesperson for Reform UK told the publication that the party was fully aware of Mousdell’s porn side hustle and said he “has not broken the law”.