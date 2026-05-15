Myra DuBois solves dating woes, AI taking your job and political disasters in her brand new Attitude advice column (EXCLUSIVE)

The acid-tongued siren from South Yorkshire Myra DuBois has graced stages from the Royal Vauxhall Tavern to the Sydney Opera House, and even notched up a semi-final spot on Britain’s Got Talent along the way. Here, she opens her postbag wide and dispenses counsel to readers brave enough to write in…

Dearest reader,



What pleasure it provides to say: welcome to my new column. Some people say that in the digital age physical print is a dying media. Not me! Which is why I’m proud to be writing for this bi-monthly magazine that used to be monthly.



How clever of Attitude to invite me, a confirmed empath, to counsel its readership. To soothe, to enrich, to heal. They say laughter is the best medicine and, my goodness, have your problems given me a good laugh! Thank you, I needed that.



But now it’s your turn. I’ve vowed to heal, and I’m a woman of my word. We in the emotional wellness industrial complex have a saying. “A problem shared is… content.”



Shall we begin?

Dear Myra Dubois,



I’ve recently started dating again after my last relationship came to an end, but with the state of the world I’ve started to wonder if I should bother. What’s the point of romance in an apocalypse?



Yours, Rachel, Barnsley

Dearest Rachel,



You sound fun. I do sympathise; it’s hard to find enthusiasm for the future when the present is so overwhelming.



Please remember: your brain is not equipped to take on the troubles of the entire world. That’s not to advocate that you ignore the news, stick your head in the sand and take comfort in ignorance. We have a responsibility to stay informed – but remember you cannot control everything.



It helps me to think no further than 24 hours ahead. So the world might end next month? That’s next month’s problem. Today, you’re on a date with another beautiful human with a mind and soul that’s worth exploring. Eat delicious food together, make love, look at flowers.



The world still possesses a lot of beauty and, who knows, if you keep focusing on every 24 hours, eventually you’ll find that two months have passed, and the world didn’t end after all. Do not surrender love. Do not surrender hope.



Fondly, Myra DuBois

Dear Myra,



I work in languages as a translator and worry that AI will end up taking my job. What do I do?



From, Andrew, Kent

Dearest Andrew,



A little over-familiar, assuming first-name terms, Andrew, but fret not, you’re forgiven. You’re only human, and as a dead poet once said, “To err is human,” which brings us rather neatly to your problem: Artificial Intelligence. AI. As far away from human as it gets!



We can ignore AI no longer. It lives amongst us, summoned to take care of those icky laborious chores that once plagued our brains, such as “thinking”, “thinking” and “thinking”. Liberated of its responsibility, what are our brains meant to do? Mindlessly scroll addictive apps between rounds of candy-obliterating, ad-riddled games as we endlessly consume without thought? It’s hard to guess what these tech companies want.



Fortunately, there’s an answer. Resist! Use your brain as much as possible. Does an actor look familiar? Don’t pick up your phone to search – think, instead! So what if the name doesn’t come to you – one day, it will. Make your brain do tiny push-ups with each thought. Have a dictionary by your desk. Do sums with a pen. Buy a puzzle book. Give that brain a workout, Andrew, because you’re losing the battle already. Just look – you have a problem and instead of asking AI, you’re asking me. Think for yourself! We must resist cognitive decline before we’re unable to even spell AI.



And how does this save your job? Because, Andrew (if you’ll let me get a word in), nothing can replace human connection. That’s why you wrote to me instead of asking AI. You wanted advice, from one human to another. One day, the AI bubble will burst, the power will shut down, the technology will malfunction. If we aren’t careful, by then we’ll be Absent Intelligence. Keep your mind sharp and your knowledge indispensable with a focus on human connection and there will always be a place for you in the job market.



Fondly, Myra DuBois

Quick tips: breaking up with your cleaner

Is your cleaner’s work not up to your standards? Here’s Myra’s quick three-step solution to navigate this awkward situation…

Tell your cleaner their services are no longer required.

Buy a cloth and some disinfectant.

Do it your sodding self if you’re that fussy, you lazy middle-class twat.

Lots of love, always, Myra.

This is a feature appearing in the May/June 2026 issue of Attitude magzine.