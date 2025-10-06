Ginny Lemon hospitalised with meningitis as friends and Drag Race UK stars launch fundraiser

A fundraiser has been set up to support RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Ginny Lemon, who was hospital over the weekend after being diagnosed with meningitis.

Lemon rose to fame after appearing on series two of the beloved drag franchise, coming in 10th place after a self-elimination.

The online campaign was launched over the weekend by fellow drag performer Fatt Butcher, who said the funds would help “fill the gap” in Lemon’s income through a JustGiving page.

“My dearest Ginny Lemon is currently in hospital with meningitis” – Fatt Butcher putting on a fundraiser for Ginny Lemon

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the drag artist wrote: “Babs, my dearest Ginny Lemon is currently in hospital with meningitis and will likely be in hospital for a couple of weeks, with additional time needed to recover afterwards.”

Highlighting the financial effect this may have on the entertainer, Butcher continued: “This really is the self-employed nightmare – if you don’t do the gig, you don’t get paid. This is already a challenging time to be an artist.”

Referring to the “serious illness”, Butcher added that they hoped to raise £1,000 while Lemon is hospitalised, “so that Ginny can focus entirely on getting better, rest, and recovery.”

The fundraiser has already surpassed expectations, collecting more than £2,400 in donations.

Several of Ginny’s Drag Race UK sisters, including Pixie Polite, Dita Garbo, Banksie and Tia Kofi, shared messages of support wishing them a full recovery.

From hospital, the 36-year-old shared photos on Instagram, jokingly referring to their condition as “Themingitis” and telling followers they would be “hospital-bound for the next 10 to 14 days”.

Yesterday, the drag star celebrated their and their husband’s 20-year anniversary from their hospital bed, posting the bittersweet moment on Instagram: “I’m spending my 20-year anniversary with my amazing, lovely, gorgeous, fabulous, handsome husband in a hospital bed.”

They quipped: “Let’s celebrate when I’m not on my deathbed.”

They also encouraged fans to stream their recent album Fruit Loop, featuring 11 new singles, which marked its first week of release last week (26 September).

Meningitis is a serious infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.



Symptoms may include:

– A high temperature (fever)

– Being sick

– A headache

– A rash that does not fade when a glass is pressed against it

– Stiff neck and sensitivity to light

– Drowsiness or difficulty waking up

– Seizures



If left untreated, meningitis can lead to life-threatening sepsis and or brain damage. For more information please visit the official NHS website.