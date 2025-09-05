Tia Kofi leads drag community in challenging ‘harmful’ racism and anti-migrant rhetoric in England (EXCLUSIVE)

Drag Race UK vs the World winner Tia Kofi has brought together a group of drag performers dressed in red and white to make a statement against rising racism and anti-migrant rhetoric in the UK.

Kofi and the performers used the imagery of the St George’s Cross, often a symbol of the far right, to reclaim the national symbol as a display of solidarity and acceptance.

In the caption of the carousel of images posted to Instagram yesterday (4 September), the podcast host wrote: “Over the last few weeks, racism and anti-migrant sentiment has taken hold, leading to the spreading of harmful rhetoric that has put lives at risk and targeted people seeking safety here.”

“Coming together to show England as the welcoming, melting pot it has always been” – Tia Kofi on the display of unity and diversity of the drag artists that took part

Tia Kofi reclaiming the meaning of the St George’s flag amid rising racist rhetoric in the UK (Image: Matty Parks/MTYPARKS)

The photoshoot featured performers from across the country, including Drag Race UK series 6 queens, upcoming queens from series 7 and more.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Kofi said: “It is incredibly emotional to see all of these wonderful drag performers in one space, coming together to show England as the welcoming, melting pot it has always been.”

She elaborated that the drag scene in the UK extends wider than just what viewers see on TV. “While you see some diversity on Drag Race UK, it’s wonderful that we can have kings like Don One and South Asian representation from queens like Val, Duniya and Minara in this image to reflect a wider picture of our community.

“Representation is always important and to see these diverse faces with the St George’s cross is so powerful, a reflection of our strength and resilience.”

“Filtering down into everyday experiences of discrimination” – Leila Zadeh on the normality of racism and anti-migrant rhetoric

(Image: Matty Parks/MTYPARKS)

Through the display of diversity within the community, Kofi hopes to unite people and repurpose the English flag, encouraging viewers to donate to Rainbow Migration, a charity that supports LGBTQI+ people seeking safety in the UK.

Leila Zadeh, executive director at Rainbow Migration, spoke to Attitude on the current “racist and anti-migrant rhetoric” in the UK government.

“The spread of racist and anti-migrant rhetoric over the last few days and weeks, fuelled by this government and the media, is filtering down into everyday experiences of discrimination, isolation, and mental health struggles of the people that we support,” she said.

“A vital sign of that strong public support” – Zadeh on Tia Kofi’s display of hope

“Announcements of cruel policies like pausing an essential family reunion scheme, scapegoats a marginalised group and distracts from the real issues the UK is facing,” she added. “80 per cent of the British want an asylum system that is well‑managed, fair and compassionate.”

(Image: Matty Parks/MTYPARKS)

Zadeh showed gratitude to Kofi’s efforts to demonstrate hope: “Initiatives like Tia Kofi’s photoshoot are a vital sign of that strong public support for a kind and compassionate asylum system… Your support helps us meet the growing demand for support and continue helping LGBTQI+ people to safely settle here.”

You can make a make a donation on Rainbow Migration’s website, contributing to an asylum seeker’s emotional support, funding a translator, or providing advice on securing housing.