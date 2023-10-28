Drag Race UK’s Banksie really spills the tea on THAT Untucked moment

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s latest eliminee, Banksie, has spilled some serious tea about THAT moment in Untucked.

The Manchester queen exited the show this week after landing in the bottom two after the Panto-themed Rusical challenge. After lip-syncing against DeDeLicious, Banksie was asked to sashay away by RuPaul.

Sitting down with Drag Race UK season three’s Ella Vaday for Attitude’s Tea Time, Banksie was asked about the dramatic moment from the week before where the northern queen clashed with her teammates Cara Melle and Vicki Vivacious.

It followed the group Disasterclass challenge in which the three queens failed to impress. Things got heated in Untucked when the three bickered about who was worse in the challenge. Ultimately Banksie ended up walking away from the fight temporarily telling everyone to “F*** off!”

Asked who Banksie really thought was really the most s**t Banksie answered: “Cara was s***ter.”

She continued: “We all knew that, I think the funny thing is when you’re wearing those big ear muffs I had no clue what was going on really..

She also said she thought she “fabricated the whole thing.” Banksie added: “When I saw the episode I was like, ‘Why should I apologise?’ I have nothing to apologise about’.”

“I just don’t think that’s fair or nice”

Banksie told Ella and Attitude that in that moment she didn’t feel like herself so went out to calm down for five minutes.

“It really was five minutes,” she carried on explaining that she went out to have a cigarette. When coming back in she was told to enter by producers but said, “No. I’m gonna stand outside and listen to what they’re saying.”

She added, “All I heard was DeDe [Licious] saying ‘She’s having a hard day’.”

Banksie then criticised Drag Race UK fans who sent abuse to her drag sisters, confirming they’d all moved on.

She continued: “It’s nice to know you’re being supported […] but I don’t like the negativity they got throughout, Vicki and Cara. There was some really horrible stuff sent to them. There was some really nasty things put online. And I just don’t think that’s fair or nice.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Banksie discussed her iconic exit and what her Snatch Game would have been.

