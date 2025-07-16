Church of England votes to remove clause labelling homosexuality ‘dishonourable’

The Church of England has voted to remove a decades-old clause that labelled homosexuality “dishonourable” from its clergy selection rules on Tuesday (15 July).

The General Synod — the church’s governing body of bishops and clergy — voted overwhelmingly to remove a requirement that aspiring clergy have to agree to in the 1991 document Issues in Human Sexuality.

The document stated that “homosexual practice [is] especially dishonourable” and promoted celibacy for LGBTQ+ Christians.

“The tone, language, and some of the assumptions in ‘Issues’ are now contextually inappropriate”

Originally intended as a teaching resource, the 48-page document was often used to exclude LGBTQ+ candidates from ordination.

A statement from the church acknowledged that the document “although in its time it aimed to be sensitive, the tone, language, and some of the assumptions in ‘Issues’ are now contextually inappropriate and appear prejudicial and offensive to many people.”

Rev Charles Bączyk-Bell, a gay Anglican priest in London, welcomed the decision, saying in a news release: “It opens the way for liberalisation of the church’s policy on same-sex relationships and means we can stop using it as a kind of reference text.”

The vote does not change official doctrine or teaching on sexuality and marriage.

The church emphasised the move was separate from its ongoing ‘Living in Love and Faith’ process — an initiative launched to explore Christian teaching on identity, sexuality and marriage.

Still, it comes amid ongoing debate around religion and sexuality as just this week the church has been grappling with growing internal conflict over the implementation of same-sex blessings, known as Prayers of Love and Faith (PLF).

Following a 2023 Synod vote permitting clergy to bless same-sex civil marriages and partnerships, some clergy are accused of agreeing to perform PLF during job interviews — only to later renege once appointed.

“The views of vicars who do not believe in same-sex blessings are not more important or valid,” said Rev Chantal Noppen.