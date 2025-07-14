The Church of England in conflict over same-sex blessings

The Church of England is reportedly experiencing growing internal conflict over the issue of same-sex blessings, following a 2023 vote that permitted clergy to bless civil marriages and partnerships between same-sex couples.

Some clergy are being accused of agreeing to perform the blessings, known as Prayers of Love and Faith (PLF), during job interviews, only to change their stance once in post.

It is claimed that Rev Chantal Noppen, a priest in the Diocese of Durham and national coordinator of Inclusive Church, raised the matter in a letter to the Church of England’s General Synod (a gathering of church leaders to discuss and make a decision or decisions).

She said (as reported by The Telegraph): “Clergy who in conscience cannot offer the PLF are assured that they will not be required to do so. What corresponding protections or support are in place for Parochial Church Councils, lay leaders or clergy colleagues who do wish to offer PLF but find themselves overruled or marginalised?”

Junior clergy who are for same-sex blessings have reportedly been overruled by vicars who are against the blessings.

“We have to put up with being treated horrifically, called names and put down,” added Rev Noppen.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, said: “The current guidance indicates that use of the PLF is always at the discretion of the minister.”

“The guidance suggests that if a parish has strong views on whether the prayers should or should not be offered, this should be agreed in advance of the appointment… so that there would be no surprise when a new incumbent takes up their post,” he added.

“The views of vicars who do not believe in same-sex blessings are not more important or valid” – Rev Chantal Noppen

Rev Noppen responded: “I asked the question because I know it has been happening. And this has not been named or acknowledged openly so I wanted to flag it up.”

“The views of vicars who do not believe in same-sex blessings are not more important or valid,” she said.

“The morals, integrity and call of priests in other lines of work and fulfilling their vocation in a different way, are not lesser.”

She said that clergy opposed to same-sex blessings are at times blocking those who wish to be “welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Synod vote that permitted the blessings was seen by some progressives as insufficient, as same-sex marriages remain prohibited in the Church.

Conservatives opposed the change on doctrinal grounds, maintaining that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

The debate around the Church of England comes shortly after Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed his stance against same-sex marriage but continues to allow blessings for same-sex couples.